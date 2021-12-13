the hug to Verstappen and the fairplay lesson at Mercedes- Corriere.it

Took very long minutes to get out of the car after the checkered flag, was consoled by pap Antonhy and then he got on the podium giving a lesson in sportsmanship to the world, and also to his team, Mercedes. That he was ordering the lawyers to file appeals against the tender verdict. The most beautiful, truest scene of a season of ferocious duels, out of control words and low blows, the seven-time world champion’s hug to the new Dutch king, no stamped card will ever be able to cancel it. It was not a play, although perhaps now Hamilton will be forced by the team to back off to support the legal battle at the FIA ​​court in Paris (assuming Mercedes formalizes the intention of the counter-appeal). How spontaneous his congratulations to his rival were: Max did a fantastic job, congratulations to him and his team. We have given everything, not enough, but the important thing is never to give up.

Hamilton had a different face compared to six years ago when, always here in the desert, he lost another title in the last race, against ex-teammate (and ex-friend) Nico Rosberg. Then he said that he would write a book to tell his truth, hinting that he was underdog by his team in the race for the title. But the book never came out, and in the meantime he collected cups, took to other tracks to support battles on civil rights, against racism, convinced Formula 1 to institute an anti-discrimination ceremony before departure. A revolutionary gesture for a world that does not express opinions on anything. In Qatar and Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is a crime, he raced in a purple helmet with messages for LGBTQ + minorities.

There was a different man on that podium on Sunday. He was aware that he had reached impossible heights, starting from Stevenage, a sad English suburb, with little money in the most expensive sport in the world. First black driver in F1 history, the most successful ever, a model, an example for everyone. With his way of accepting defeat he proved it once again. And it was also demonstrated by father Anthony by entering the Red Bull hospitality to shake hands with the winners. While the Mercedes lawyers headed to the race director. Another world.