the huge announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo on his future in selection!

Cristiano Ronaldo does not intend to bow out at the next World Cup. The Portuguese international is going through difficult times. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did everything to leave Manchester United this summer, not hesitating to skip several weeks of training to put pressure on his management. In the end, no club proved to be convincing or convinced enough, either for the player or for the Red Devils. Relegated to the bench of substitutes and author of sawtooth performances when he has the opportunity to return, Cristiano Ronaldo nevertheless displays big ambitions.

“Quero estar no Europeu também. Vou assumir isso já.” 🎙️🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to Seleção.#Channel11 #FutebolEmPortuguês pic.twitter.com/D96dvvgpYL — Channel 11 (@Canal_11Oficial) September 20, 2022

Euro 2024 in sight

At 37, the striker will lead his team to the World Cup and will try to lift one of the only trophies missing from his list. However, the Portuguese international does not intend to stop there. On the occasion of the “Quinas de Ouros” gala organized by the federation, Cristiano Ronaldo assured that he wanted to compete in Euro 2024: “I hope to be part of the selection for a few more years. I always feel motivated, my ambition is great. My career in the national team is not over, you will still see a bit of Cristiano. I’m in a team with a lot of young talent, with an extraordinary future, and I want to be part of this World Cup and Euro 2024.”