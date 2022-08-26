The huge blow that could send Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli
Eager to participate in the next Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is probing as best he can from many stables on the Old Continent, but without success so far. The latest news, Naples is the latest target of the CR7 clan. His agent, Jorge Mendes, would have thought of a new strategy to fit his foal.
The future of Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be taking shape on the side of Manchester United. Eager to play his 20th Champions League in a row, the Portuguese international has started looking for a new base. PSG, Bayern Munich, Atletico de Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund or even OM have already refused the advances of the Lustianien.
While the summer transfer window will come to an end in just over six days, CR7 has still not found a way out. But the Ronaldo clan does not intend to give up. His agent Jorge Mendes intends to make a big move to place his player in Napoli, according to the indiscretions of the Corriere dello Sport.
The idea would be to bring in an offer from Manchester United for Victor Osimhen to leave Napoli and place Ronaldo there. However, the mission promises to be complex because the Neapolitan President Aurelio De Laurentiis requires no less than 140 million euros to sell his darling.
Moreover, the Portuguese agent is far from certain that the Red Devils are willing to pay such a sum. Given the current tensions between CR7 and the Mancunian club, it is unlikely that the negotiations will move in the right direction. Case to follow.
