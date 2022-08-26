The huge blow that could send Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli

While the summer transfer window will come to an end in just over six days, CR7 has still not found a way out. But the Ronaldo clan does not intend to give up. His agent Jorge Mendes intends to make a big move to place his player in Napoli, according to the indiscretions of the Corriere dello Sport.

Moreover, the Portuguese agent is far from certain that the Red Devils are willing to pay such a sum. Given the current tensions between CR7 and the Mancunian club, it is unlikely that the negotiations will move in the right direction. Case to follow.