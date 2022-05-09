The huge budget of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’

After several years of waiting, the series stranger things will make its return to Netflix starting May 27 for the first part of the fourth season. The second part will be revealed on July 1. Although the pandemic has cost production a lot of time, we can still expect a great show for this sequel to the star saga of the streaming platform.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Netflix has spared no expense for this fourth season. The budget is really impressive, almost unheard of for a series. Each episode costs 30 million dollars. Taken in isolation, this figure doesn’t tell us much, but if we start comparing it to other franchises, it blows our minds.

For example, every episode of the last season of game of Thrones on HBO it cost just $15 million. Similarly, Marvel series like Loki either Falcon and the Winter Soldieralthough they are very expensive, they cost Disney “only” 25 million dollars per episode.

Stranger Things is only finally beaten by another great saga: The Lord of the rings, which will air this year on Amazon Prime Video. The platform paid 40 million dollars per episode. This is a huge sum that exceeds the budget of many feature films.

Nonetheless, Netflix subscribers should look forward to a great fourth season, and can also look forward to answers to some of their questions about this challenging universe.