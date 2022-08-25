The huge controversy that ignites Brazil about Neymar
In the final game of the pre-season against Gamba Osaka, Neymar faced a lot of criticism for a potential simulation and a “phantom” penalty leading to the game’s first goal. Subsequently, a controversy began in Brazil and a clash even ensued between the player’s clan and a Brazilian media.
An innocuous action which however did not fail to arouse the debates. On the occasion of the third and final pre-season meeting in Japan, PSG won against Gamba Osaka (6-2). But the detail that caught the eye of the spectators concerns the action leading up to the second goal.
Before the penalty was called, Neymar fell during a defensive intervention by a Japanese defender. Some believe a simulation on the part of the Brazilian, while others find the reaction of the former Santos logical and justified. But obviously, even his own country does not seem to support his star.
It is true, the former Catalan has a reputation as a player who falls easily at the slightest touch. And that, the Brazilian press did not fail to underline it. Indeed, the most popular media in the country Globe, mentioned: “a phantom penalty”. In the process, the principal concerned was quick to react on his Twitter account. “Ghost? Globo makes Globo… he touched me and there’s a penalty. More people who have never kicked a ball and who continue to do shitty articles“, he wrote.
A clash therefore ensued between the player and the media. Following the player’s response, Globe wrote a scathing and mocking editorial, in which the consultant André Ryzek specifies that the problem is not in the fact of knowing if the player touched him or not but rather his reaction considered excessive.
Neymar’s father also got involved in the clash. The latter replied to the editorial of Globe saying that a referee had reviewed the action and that the blow was indeed real. While initially the media pointed to a “phantom” penalty and in no way a so-called simulation. Finally, Globe edited his article to refer to a “grotesque simulation”. Lunar.