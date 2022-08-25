The huge controversy that ignites Brazil about Neymar

Before the penalty was called, Neymar fell during a defensive intervention by a Japanese defender. Some believe a simulation on the part of the Brazilian, while others find the reaction of the former Santos logical and justified. But obviously, even his own country does not seem to support his star.

Controversy (ridiculous) around Neymar since yesterday in Brazil. I’ll summarize the thing for you below if you want: https://t.co/oDen3X4cwD — Eridan (@eridan75) July 26, 2022

A clash therefore ensued between the player and the media. Following the player’s response, Globe wrote a scathing and mocking editorial, in which the consultant André Ryzek specifies that the problem is not in the fact of knowing if the player touched him or not but rather his reaction considered excessive.

Neymar’s father also got involved in the clash. The latter replied to the editorial of Globe saying that a referee had reviewed the action and that the blow was indeed real. While initially the media pointed to a “phantom” penalty and in no way a so-called simulation. Finally, Globe edited his article to refer to a “grotesque simulation”. Lunar.