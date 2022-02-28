The HUGE Pedri tunnel that reminded Riquelme | VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Camp Nou, Barcelona / 27.02.2022 16:27:12





Put on a cassock! The Barcelona He has recovered sensations and after a terrible start to the season with Ronald Koeman as coach, now with Xavi they stand out. There are three wins in a row, this Sunday with a win and a huge play by Pedri who won one standing ovation at Camp Nouthe stage where geniuses like Cruyff, Maradona and Messi shone.

The Blaugranas won 4-0 with goals from Aubameyang, Dembélé, De Jong and Depay, but the great image of the day left her Pedri, who made a tunnel to Balenziaga that left the fans impressed, who in the television shot are seen getting up to applaud and others even laugh at the work of art of the Spanish midfielder, who is a reality and is called to be a crack.

Stuck against the touchline before the Athletic captain’s mark, the Barca shirt 16 showed that he has “eyes in the back of his head”, passing the ball between the legs of his opponent with his back turned with a footstep that made him look ridiculous, while Pedri was applauded standing up.

The Pedri spout, the same as the Riquelme spout

The play was of such quality that the Pedri spout reminded Juan Román Riquelme, one of the most talented footballers for this kind of flashes. In his career he made dozens, but one in particular is remembered with Boca Juniors against River Plate, making the Colombian Mario Yepes his victim.

Just last weekend, after also thrashing Valencia in LaLiga, Xavi Hernández publicly surrendered to Pedri’s talentwho is the absolute national team of Spain and already has a European Championship played to his credit, despite only being 19 years old at the moment.

“Pedri is a superlative player. It’s wonderful to have him on the team. He leaves for half an hour and is transcendent, he is a player with capital letters. We demand that he try that ball hit like today. There are very few like him and his talent,” he detailed.

​