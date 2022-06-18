The huge rumor that revolves around The Rock!

Always more in demand when he has just reached his fifties, The Rock is no longer simply in combat sports. A true star in Hollywood, the former WWE champion would have been the subject of a huge offer in recent days!

Destined to join the NFL in his youth, he would perhaps never have met the success he displays today. Due to a shoulder injury, Dwayne Johnson was unable to fulfill his American football dream, and therefore converted to wrestling, which had made his grandfather and father famous. . A choice which he can be proud of today more than ever.

Become famous thanks to the WWE, The Rock was seen opening many doors thanks to this notoriety. In particular those of the cinema, where he also now imposes himself as a star. At 50, nothing seems to be able to resist him anymore. The demands are indeed more and more numerous for him, that they come from the biggest names in the fight universe or for that matter.

The Rock presenter of an XXL ceremony?

Character very popular with the general public, and holder of a real sense of humor, The Rock would therefore serve as the perfect presenter for large ceremonies. This did not escape the members of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Thus, according to Nellie Andreeva of DeadlineJohnson would be one of the stars approached to host… the next Primetime Emmys!

After the famous Oscar slap, Chris Rock is the subject of many requests. Already mentioned as the host of next year’s Oscars, I learned that he has also been offered to present the Primetime Emmys on NBC in September. Dwayne Johnson has also been approached, he who was at the top of the list of candidates for the 2022 Oscars, sources tell Deadline.

The presence of Johnson in this short-list makes sense, since he occupies the role of executive producer of the series Young Rock, retracing his early years and broadcast on NBC, the channel which will broadcast this event. Marriage therefore has every reason to work, and yet it should not take place according to Deadline :

We’ve heard that Chris Rock, who hasn’t yet spoken publicly about the Will Smith attack at the Oscars outside of his one-man show, declined the off-the-record offer, and it also seems unlikely. that Johnson agrees to honor these functions.

The organizers therefore risk having to find another head of the gondola for this evening rewarding the personalities and programs of American television!

After Wrestlemania XXVII, The Rock could therefore host another big event, none other than the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony. However, it would seem that he is not very up for the moment, no offense to the academy!