The huge sum lost by Drake after the clasico Real

Drake loses big after Real Madrid beats Barcelona in Clasico
This Sunday, Real Madrid tamed FC Barcelona (2-1) in front of their supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde. A defeat that hurts the Canadian artist Drake.
In fact, the account instagram of the international music star revealed that the artist had bet several thousand dollars on the victory of FC Barcelona in this Clasico against Real Madrid.
Honored by FC Barcelona who wore the logo of his label on his shirt during the Clasico this Sunday for having exceeded 50 billion plays on Spotify, the Canadian rapper did not bring luck to the Catalan club and should have refrained from betting on Barcelona.
The 35-year-old singer has bet $800,000 on a Barca win over Real Madrid. A significant loss for the artist who had also bet on a victory for the Gunners of Arsenal against Leeds (1-0 victory for the Londoners).
This defeat comes badly for FC Barcelona who with this setback let their Madrid rival slip away in the standings, with a three-point lead. With two games without a win in a row, Xavi Hernandez’s men will have the opportunity to rectify the situation and raise their heads this Thursday at Camp Nou against Villarreal.
