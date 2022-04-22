The huge traffic jam in the port of Shanghai due to confinement and its consequences for Latin America and the world

Cristina J. Orgaz @cjorgaz

Dozens of Chinese cities are under partial or total confinement these days, after a new surge in coronavirus cases in the Asian giant that threatens the authorities’ controversial “zero covid” strategy.

Due to the spread of the omicron variant, Shanghai, with 25 million inhabitants and a vital weight for the country’s economysuffers the worst wave since the one that originated in Wuhan more than two years ago.

But this Chinese metropolis is not only a global financial center, it is also one of the major freight ports of international trade.

In 2021 it accounted for 17% of China’s container traffic and 27% of China’s exportsand has been the largest port in the world for the last 10 years.

However, the confinement to which the city is subjected hinders the arrival of the trucks that have to take the goods by road or distribute them to nearby factories. Many, like Volkswagen or Tesla, had to stop their activities.

“The restrictions mainly affect the roads arriving and leaving the portresulting in a backlog of containers and a 30% reduction in productivity,” explains Mike Kerley, investment manager at firm Janus Henderson.

Added to this is the shortage of port workers who process the necessary documents for ships to unload their merchandise or inspect it previously.

The first problem is the boats accumulate in front of the coast and in the channels around the port waiting for the green light.

VesselsValue data demonstrates how waiting times for tankers, bulk carriers and container ships have risen sharply.

The second problem is that thousands of containers are stacked in the port putting the global supply chain in check again just when analysts were confident in its recovery after what happened during the pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce of the European Union estimated that there were between 40% and 50% fewer trucks available.

And less than 30% of the Shanghai workforce could return to work.

According to the measures imposed by China in this new wave, everyone who tests positive for the virus, even if they have no symptoms, must be put quarantined in centralized facilities where many people have complained about poor conditions.

Washing machines, vacuum cleaners and clothes

And while the world’s largest container port remains operational, experts say it is becoming increasingly clogged.

The main products exported through Shanghai include washing machines, vacuum cleaners, solar panels, electronic components and textiles.

“The temporary shortage could be evident for these products, as exporting through Shanghai accounts for 30-50% of China’s total exports of these products,” said Janus Henderson’s Kerley.

“Containers are piling up in the port of Shanghai,” Ocean Network Express, a Japanese container shipping and transportation company, told clients.

“The situation has not improved since our last update on April 6. Road transport remains limited and the terminals are still congested, while the connection capacity of the refrigerated area continues to be very tense,” said the company.

The shipping company Maersk, the largest in the world, also issued a statement this week saying that “Several ships will omit the port on their routes Shanghai” due to a shortage of available container space.

The global consequences will not wait: Strained supply chains, slow flow of imports and a rise in inflation.

“There is a lot of concern that exports are affected and the inflationary impact in the world, including Latin America, which is a major trading partner for China,” says Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at investment bank Natixis.

“Because the capacity of the port is not the same as in March, nor in February, it will take some time to figure all that out. Even if the city’s confinement were to end tomorrow, there is a backlog in capacity that will not be resolved quickly,” Rodrigo Zeidan, professor of economics and finance at NYU Shanghai, told BBC Mundo.

“Inflation will be here for a while. Prices of many goods will take some time to stabilize,” Zeidan added.

For their part, experts at Bank of America believe that it is likely that the most severe impact is seen during the month of April.

“Although the authorities already noticed the problems and began to take measures in recent days […] These interruptions are likely spread throughout the world within 3 to 6 weeks and last at least through the end of the second trimester,” they state in a report.

What will happen in Latin America

The effect in Latin America can be twofold, Zeidán believes.

First in terms of economic activity, he says, since even though there is demand from China for all the raw materials it imports from Latin America, I send thems they will not be easy to do.

“This is already happening. Shipping rates are staying absurdly high for a long time and prices are actually going up.”

And second, inflation will rise a little more where are you from now

However, several of the experts consulted believe that considering the importance of the port of Shanghai for China’s trade, the restrictions are unlikely to last long.

And let the government do everything possible to get back to normal as soon as possible.

For Zeidan the situation should improve by mid-May.