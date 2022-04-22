Health

The huge traffic jam in the port of Shanghai due to confinement and its consequences for Latin America and the world

  Cristina J. Orgaz @cjorgaz
  BBC News World

Dozens of Chinese cities are under partial or total confinement these days, after a new surge in coronavirus cases in the Asian giant that threatens the authorities’ controversial “zero covid” strategy.

Due to the spread of the omicron variant, Shanghai, with 25 million inhabitants and a vital weight for the country’s economysuffers the worst wave since the one that originated in Wuhan more than two years ago.

But this Chinese metropolis is not only a global financial center, it is also one of the major freight ports of international trade.

In 2021 it accounted for 17% of China’s container traffic and 27% of China’s exportsand has been the largest port in the world for the last 10 years.

