the hugely popular crypto ETF sinks

This 2021 as far as Bitcoin is concerned has been a year of strong contrasts and of enthusiastic and depressing news.

It was certainly a year of fire, but we can say that probably the news that most monopolized attention was the debut of the first Bitcoin etf on the American stock exchange. This instrument had been awaited for years and talked about it until exhaustion. One month everyone was convinced that the ETF would soon debut and the next month it looked like the SEC would never approve a cryptocurrency instrument on the US stock exchange. First one voice said this instrument was certain and then another said that one was crazy just thinking about it. When this popular Bitcoin etf finally debuted it was really news watershed for the world of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies were finally being welcomed into the world of traditional finance and anyone could invest in them without any problems. The Bitcoin etf testified that Bitcoin was no longer perceived as a strange experiment, but as a real investment good like all the others.

A fiasco that frightens

The cryptocurrency community has widely celebrated this news, but on balance what emerges today, at the end of the year, is that this famous Bitcoin etf was a real fiasco. The numbers speak for themselves: the interest in this financial instrument was very low and even if at the beginning there was a real peak of interest also fueled by the press today we see that this ETF has disappointed. Everyone can draw their own conclusions. There are those who argue that basically an ETF on Bitcoin does not make much sense because those who want to invest in cryptocurrency do so directly. There are those who argue that ultimately interest in Bitcoin is a big bubble and could soon deflate.

As usual, everyone ultimately remains with their ideas on this controversial cryptocurrency. What is certain, however, is that the Bitcoin ETF is in a certain sense a failed experiment.

If it is the hint of something else, we will see it in the future.