News

the hugely popular crypto ETF sinks

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

This 2021 as far as Bitcoin is concerned has been a year of strong contrasts and of enthusiastic and depressing news.

It was certainly a year of fire, but we can say that probably the news that most monopolized attention was the debut of the first Bitcoin etf on the American stock exchange. This instrument had been awaited for years and talked about it until exhaustion. One month everyone was convinced that the ETF would soon debut and the next month it looked like the SEC would never approve a cryptocurrency instrument on the US stock exchange. First one voice said this instrument was certain and then another said that one was crazy just thinking about it. When this popular Bitcoin etf finally debuted it was really news watershed for the world of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies were finally being welcomed into the world of traditional finance and anyone could invest in them without any problems. The Bitcoin etf testified that Bitcoin was no longer perceived as a strange experiment, but as a real investment good like all the others.

A fiasco that frightens

The cryptocurrency community has widely celebrated this news, but on balance what emerges today, at the end of the year, is that this famous Bitcoin etf was a real fiasco. The numbers speak for themselves: the interest in this financial instrument was very low and even if at the beginning there was a real peak of interest also fueled by the press today we see that this ETF has disappointed. Everyone can draw their own conclusions. There are those who argue that basically an ETF on Bitcoin does not make much sense because those who want to invest in cryptocurrency do so directly. There are those who argue that ultimately interest in Bitcoin is a big bubble and could soon deflate.

Read also: Bitcoin: from January they invade Italy. You will find them in supermarkets, newsagents and tobacconists

As usual, everyone ultimately remains with their ideas on this controversial cryptocurrency. What is certain, however, is that the Bitcoin ETF is in a certain sense a failed experiment.

Read also: ETFs on millennial and metaverse consumption: a forward-looking mix

If it is the hint of something else, we will see it in the future.

Previous articleTrading 2022. Strong nerves will be the winning weapon. Without it, everything burns out
Next article2022 tax bills: extensions arrive. Good news for Italians

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the new film of the saga is approaching

September 19, 2021

The Bitcoin of El Salvador’s volcanoes: is it really a green turning point?

October 4, 2021

Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 4 November 2021

November 4, 2021

Kylie Jenner: the new square and polka dot summer manicure

September 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button