The Hulk joined the pro-abortion march in New York

Mark Ruffalo, the famous interpreter of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, caused a stir in the public after being seen in New York, United States, in a march in favor of abortion. Different organizations like Planned Parenthood or the Women’s March, announced a few days ago its call throughout the country. The netizens of the networks did not stop expressing their gratitude towards the actor. In addition to having a green scarf, the producer wore a gray cap and shirt.

“Young people will have to carry pregnancies that come from rape or incest, they will be forced into submission, to face relationships before they can choose them,” said the American producer.

Through his Instagram, the actor published a couple of videos where he points out that his daughters invited him to the march. In addition, he indicated that there are many young people who went to the march to defend their rights and show their discomfort.

“What these people are doing is very important. My daughters invited me and I am very touched by the large number of young people and to see all the young men who are here. This is the time to fight, I think people are scared and discouraged right now, “said the American director.

The famous for personifying “Hulk” indicated that he is moved by the effusiveness of youth. In addition, he stressed that he does not want to see young people struggling with an unwanted pregnancy resulting from rape or incest.

It is important to note that the actor joins several Hollywood artists in actively participating in demonstrations such as Amy Poehler, Ariana Grande, Scarlett Johansson, Michael Moore, Shawn Mendes, Jake Gyllenhaal, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry, Cate Blanchett, Miley Cyrus, among others.