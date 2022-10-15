The Humacao Prosecutor’s Office files 13 charges against the singer Cosculluela for mistreatment

The Humacao Prosecutor’s Office filed today, Friday, 13 charges of abuse under Law 54 of Domestic Violence against the urban singer cosculluela, after his ex-wife, Jennifer Fungenzi Jacquesfiled a complaint, earlier in the day, in the Humacao Command of the Police Bureau.

The Justice Department confirmed to The new day that the Specialized Unit for Domestic Violence, Sexual Crimes and Child Abuse of the Humacao Prosecutor’s Office, supervised by the Prosecutor Miguel Angel Homero Colon, filed five charges for Article 3.1 (abuse); one charge under section 3.2(a) (aggravated abuse for breaking into a person’s residence despite a protection order); two counts for Article 3.2(i) (aggravated abuse of a pregnant woman); and five counts for Article 3.3 (mistreatment by threat).

Also, The Humacao Prosecutor’s Office filed two charges against José Fernando Cosculluela Suárez, name of the artist, for violations of Articles 6.09 (carrying, possession or illegal use of long weapons) and 6.14 (shooting or pointing firearms) of the Weapons Law.

The hearing will be held virtually from the Humacao Command, to where Cosculluela Suárez arrived in the afternoon to turn himself in after the Police informed his lawyer, Yanitsia Irizarry Méndez, who were looking for him to fill out a protection order and to arrest him after Fungenzi Jacquez’s complaint. Judge Carlos Capó will preside over the hearing remotely.

The Police tried to fill out (deliver) the protection order today; At the moment, it is unknown on what date it was issued.

The Department of Justice added that, according to the complaint filed by Fungenzi Jaques, was the victim of a pattern of abuse that began in 2017 and lasted until 2022. The agency also highlighted that the prosecution will present specific facts revealed by the victim.

Fungenzi Jaques had spoken, in the past, about the alleged abuses to which he was subjected through posts on his social networks. Despite being the victim of an alleged pattern of physical, verbal and psychological abuse, it was not until today that the businesswoman filed the complaint for abuse after, during the early morning hours, a person intentionally burned two vehicles that she owned parked in front of her residence in an urbanization of Palmas del Mar.

In the incident, which occurred around 1:30 am, a person set a 2020 Range Rover bus and a 2017 Lexus NX 200t bus on fire, owned by the also owner of the “Bella by JC” boutique. Both vehicles were declared a total loss with a combined estimated value of $175,000.

Earlier in the day, the Sergeant Felix Luyando, director of the Explosives Division of Humacao, indicated that they analyzed the footage from security cameras to determine if they could decipher the gender of the person and have a description. The officer indicated that a video shows the silhouette of a person who throws a liquid on the two cars, which then catch fire.

Although they await the analysis of samples recovered at the scene, Luyando stressed that it is very likely that the person used gasoline to carry out the crime. No injuries or damage to the residence of Fungenzi Jaques were reported due to the fire of his two vehicles.

For his part, Lieutenant Ismael Cartagena, General Director of the Police Explosives Division, added that they requested the collaboration of the Police Intelligence Collection, Analysis and Dissemination Center (CRADIC) to analyze the footage taken from security cameras. He added that they also conduct interviews and collect more footage from security cameras at nearby businesses.

Sources of The new day They highlighted, on Friday afternoon, that Fungenzi Jaques went to the Police, after the fire occurred, to report the incidents that he had not reported before, but that were part of the reasons why he requested a protection order against Cosculluela Suárez (issued prior to the incident with the vehicles).

However, the Police indicated, during the day, that the arrest of Cosculluela Suárez was not for the burning of the cars, but for the complaint of mistreatment filed by Fungenzi Jaques.

Irizarry Méndez, former mayor of Aguadilla and former secretary of the Department of the Family, told Telenoticias that her client, Cosculluela Suárez, cooperated with the authorities and that he would face the process “like any neighbor’s son and without any kind of privilege.”

“He (Cosculluela Suárez) is, right now, under investigation, he is openly cooperating with an investigation and, in due course, we will make pronouncements. The burning of the two vehicles has nothing to do with this because we presented our concern and concern very early. These are allegations of threats that we still do not know when, where, at what time, if it was a long time ago… we do not know that because, at the time, they will give us that information, “he added.

“My client is fully available to help with the process. He is worried, sad and dismayed, because his two babies are his life. He is going to submit to the process like any neighbor’s son and without any kind of privilege,” Irizarry Méndez stressed.