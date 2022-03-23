The humor of Camera Café but in film version, at Odeón Multicines Tres Cantos

We know the premieres that are coming this week to the ODEÓN Cinemas in the Ciudad de Tres Cantos Shopping Center

THE WORLD IS YOURS

Rafi (Alfonso Sánchez), is penniless and sneaks into the hunt organized by the Marchioness that brings together all the Spanish high society to sell them his business and get out of the rut once and for all. Inside is Fali (Alberto López), who is no longer his compadre. Both will realize that hunting is not what it seems, and that the future of the country is being decided on the farm.

THE BAD GUYS

This is the story of five notable villains with extensive criminal careers: Mister Wolf, Mister Snake, Mister Piranha, Mister Shark and Mister Tarantula. Together they have spent a lifetime pulling off big heists. Now they will hatch a plot to get their latest job done.

Animated film based on the hit series of graphic novels The Bad Guyscreated by Aaron Blabey.

EMPEROR CODE

Juan works for the secret services protecting the interests of the country’s upper echelons. A new job will make him set eyes on Ángel Gonzalez, a seemingly nondescript politician. Juan will have to bring to light the darkest and dirty business of the politician at all costs. To do this, he will ally himself with María, the daughter of a renowned actor.

The rest of the movies are as follows:

MALNAZIDES

The Spanish Civil War has filled with corpses the trenches in which both the republicans and the nationals are found. Jan Lozano (Miki Esparbé), captain of the fifth brigade of the last side, is taken prisoner by a rival platoon while carrying out a routine mission. The only chance to escape the death sentence is to carry out a task in the enemy camp that seems impossible. But what he did not expect was the appearance of an even greater danger. If he wants to survive, Lozano must put aside their mutual hatred and work with his rivals to face his common enemy: the infected.

The film is directed by Javier Ruíz Caldera and Alberto de Toro.

CYRANO

Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his razor-sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings for her, until she falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr. ).

BATMAN

Every night Bruce Wayne masquerades as Batman to plunge into the depths of Gotham City. In his fight against crime, he only has the support of Alfred Pennyworth and the help of Lieutenant James Gordon, within an armored network of police corruption. A new assassin sets his sights on some of Gotham’s citizens, creating a series of sadistic machinations that, through a trail of clues in the form of puzzles, lead Batman down a turbulent and ruthless path.

On his journey to revenge, the Dark Knight will run into Selina Kyle -aka Catwoman-, Oswald Cobblepot -aka The Penguin-, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton -aka Enigma. Between shadows and lights, Batman must forge alliances with some of them to deliver justice and put an end to the abuse of power that plagues Gotham City so much.

DEATH ON THE NILE

The investigations of the famous detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) return. This time, during a cruise on the Nile, Poirot must investigate the mysterious murder of a young heiress with no apparent explanation.

This sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017), directed by the protagonist Kenneth Branagh, is the adaptation of the novel death on the nile (1937) by Agatha Christie.

SING 2

In a world of anthropomorphic animals, Buster Moon the koala is the owner of a theater where he organizes musical shows. In the world’s biggest singing competition he launched newcomers Rosita, Mike, Johnny, Ash and Meena to stardom. Although the details of the plot of this new animated film are still unknown, what is certain is that we will enjoy many versions of popular songs. This animated film is the sequel to Sings! (2016).

AINBO, THE WARRIOR OF THE AMAZON

In the wake of Moana and Frozen, Ainbo is the epic journey of a young heroine and her spirit guides: Dillo, a small and funny armadillo, and Vaca, an oversized tapir. They all embark on a quest to save their home, located in the spectacular Amazon jungle.

UNCHARTED

This adaptation of the successful video game series created by Naughty Dog is a prequel to the saga, in which we will discover the details of how the young bounty hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) came to know his mentor and friend Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). ).