‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is making waves with its new trailer

premiere of ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, and after the first trailer that we were able to enjoy last spring, today we can do what is probably the end before it arrives in theaters. Thus, the manufacturer lionsgate It presents us with a new look at the prequel to the saga that we have already seen acted out in recent years Jennifer Lawrence,

What is ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ about and when is it released?

“Set in post-apocalyptic Panem, the prequel to The Hunger Games takes us decades before the beginning of Katniss Everdeen’s adventures. Young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe) will be the mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Ziegler), who has been chosen as a tribute from poor District 12. The young lady will surprise everyone by singing at the opening ceremony of the tenth Hunger Games. In this, Snow will try to take advantage of his talent and charm to survive.

That’s what the official synopsis says, and we’ll be able to see President Snow’s first steps. Behind the camera is franchise veteran Francis Lawrence, who has already directed the first three installments based on the literary saga, namely: ‘The Hunger Games’, ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ and ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay ”. Among the cast we can find a large number of young talents such as Tom Blythe, Rachel Ziegler and Hunter Schafer, but also Hollywood veterans. Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis,

‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, which notably takes place 64 years before the story we all know, It will be released on 17th November,