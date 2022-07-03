The Hunger Games, by Gary Ross, what did the critics say at its premiere?

Like some franchises, The Hunger Games – 84% was the first film adaptation of a literary saga that, in addition to being a bestseller, had great potential to reach other media. The popular series by writer Suzanne Collins captivated several hundred million readers around the world with a story starring a young woman who became the face of a rebellion that put a town, in this case divided into districts, against their oppressors, that is to say the well-known Capitol.

Considering that more than 100 million copies of at least each of the first two books have been sold, no studio would want to miss out on the opportunity to secure the theatrical rights. Lionsgate got them for a very small amount compared to what it has raised: $200,000. The return on investment was massive, as the global box office for the tetralogy was $2.9 billion and the first film alone earned $694 million. Everything from then on was more than profit, and a decade after the premiere of that first film, stories continue to arrive with their respective adaptations.

The Hunger Games – 84% hit the big screen in March 2012, with Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne. The story goes that the nation of Panem is divided into 12 districts that are run by the Capitol and, as punishment for a former rebellion attempt, each must send two tributes, a girl and a boy between the ages of 12 and 18, to represent their district in an event held each year known as the Hunger Games.

This is not just any activity, but rather an event where a series of extremely dangerous games are played where in the end there will only be one survivor. In the 74th edition of the games, Katniss, a 16-year-old teenager, is offered as her tribute in place of her sister Primrose (Willow Shields), who had been originally chosen. She and Peeta Mellark are the tributes to District 12, and they set off with Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks), their chaperone, and mentor Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson), the only winner that district has had in the games’ history. .

At least half of the tributes die in the first activity, but Katniss manages to pass the tests little by little although sometimes she is quite close to death. Gale, her best friend and also a great hunter just like her, keeps the viewer up to date with what’s going on in the district while the other protagonists try to survive the games. In addition to Katniss and Peeta risking their lives and posing as someone else to please members of the totalitarian government run by the Capitol, led by Coriolanus Snow (Donald Sutherland), Gale and Katniss have to pretend to be cousins ​​because they are. they want.

The film, directed by Gary Ross, received positive reviews highlighting its message and theme, but received negative feedback because some critics said it was too similar to his other works. One detail for which his adaptation received much criticism is the excessive shaking of the camera, which became more noticeable in the action scenes and did not allow a good appreciation of what was happening. It was a box office success, making it into the top 10 highest grossing movies of 2012. After Avatar – 83%, was the first film to remain in the top spot at the US box office for four consecutive weeks.

The Hunger Games It has been released for a decade and is becoming more relevant every day due to its content. Critical feedback at the time reminds us that the film was an outstanding production that had everything going for it to stand the test of time. This is what the media said:

J.Hoberman of artinfo.com:

The Hunger Games is undeniably progressive in making its protagonist such a brave, independent, and self-fulfilling young woman.

Sara Michelle Fetters from MovieFreak.com:

The version [de Ross] from The Hunger Games, while not perfect, is probably as magnificent as my wildest dreams could have hoped it would be.

Anton Bitel of Sight & Sound:

A triumph of restraint, but had the film been more visceral and less sanitized, it might have better engaged viewers in the voyeuristic bloodlust of its entertainment.

Steven D. Greydanus by Decent Films:

[Katniss es] perhaps the sexiest action movie star of recent years… am I glad I saw The Hunger Games? Yes. But I’m not looking forward to seeing him again.

Donald Clark from Irish Times:

The Hunger Games almost manages to stay within the family compound. Little blood is spilled, but seasoned action fiends won’t feel too ripped off.

Anthony Quinn from independent:

I know we’re supposed to discuss levels of cinematic violence, but it strikes me as one of the rare times the movie needed to be more bold and nasty.

Scott Bowles of USAToday:

Like the elite participants in their wild sport, The Hunger Games stands triumphant, albeit scarred and a little wobbly from the competition.

Amy Biancolli from San Francisco Chronicle:

It features a creative imagination at work and plenty of honest acting from its star, Jennifer Lawrence, who brings her usual toughness and emotional transparency to archer-hero Katniss.

Bob Mondello from NPR:

The pacing of The Hunger Games is fast, the stakes are high, and its leading lady is compelling enough that the odds, at least at the box office, are always in her favor.

Jim Slotek of toronto sun:

The film is undeniably a rich fantasy adventure, with plenty of narrative leeway for the two books/films that follow.

Dana Stevens from slate:

Director Gary Ross’s adaptation, co-written by Collins herself, isn’t as fast-paced as the novel, but it will more than satisfy existing fans of the trilogy and likely create many new ones.

