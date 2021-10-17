“The Hunger Games changed my body forever”

Jennifer Lawrence, today one of the most loved and appreciated actresses in the world, owes much of her fortune to Hunger Games, the film saga that began in 2012 and that launched it in the Hollywood firmament.

In the film, the actress de Bright side (here 5 themed curiosities) interprets Katniss Everdeen, one of the participants in the deadly game that gives its name to the whole saga. In order to face the shoot, Lawrence had to go through a hard training that changed her body forever.

In particular, to modify her appearance, were the archery lessons, as she herself told in an interview in 2015, released to NPR.

I really enjoyed archery. I had an amazing instructor, Khatuna Lorig. It was Georgian – says Lawrence. She was an excellent instructor, very, very strict. If I was in bad shape today, it would pull my ear. He really didn’t let anything pass. It totally changed my body. It was so crazy when I came back for editing the second film , the my shoulders were 5cm wider and my right arm was 2cm longer than my left arm, permanently I guess. But I really enjoyed it a lot.

What do you think? Did you like Jennifer Lawrence in the Hunger Games saga? Which of the movies do you prefer? Have you ever seen the video in which Jack Nicholson flirt with her during the night of the Oscar (here to see it)?

Continue to follow us on our Facebook page LaScimmiaPensa.Com for other news and insights on the world of Cinema and TV Series!