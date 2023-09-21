‘The Hunger Games’ is back, what do you know about this new installment?

‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is the fourth installment of the famous franchise of dystopian novels ‘The Hunger Games’.

Attention film lovers. Nearly a decade after the release of the first novel by ‘Hunger Games’The return of the Capitol looms to its cruel existential world.

The title of this fifth installment is ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’.

Film Studio on this 20th September lionsgate launched Official Trailer Of his next film.

Everything We Know About ‘The Hunger Games’ 5

new movie presents prequel From the original story starring the actress Jennifer Lawrence,

The beginning of the famous ‘Hunger Games’ will be revealed.

The story takes place 64 years before the first film.

The story focuses on youth Coriolanus SnowWho we saw as a dictator in the events of the original trilogy.

The tenth ‘Hunger Games’ will take place within the film series and is assigned Ice Tribute to patron Lucy Grey, from the poorest district.

However, Lucy only irritates him with her defiant attitude.

The story is about Snow’s anger at turning the circumstances in her favor.

Combining their showmanship and their newly acquired political skills, a race against time will reveal who is the songwriter and who is the snake.

New characters in ‘Hunger Games’

The franchise’s most recognizable characters, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson or Donald Sutherland, will not appear.

‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Stars tom blyth And Rachel ZieglerIdentified to explain the production of snow White From Disney.

also has participation peter dinklage, hunter schafferControversial series actress Excitement More from HBO viola davis As an opponent.

What was the inspiration for the new ‘Hunger Games’ movie?

‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is a dystopian action novel written by American author Suzanne Collins.

The prequel trilogy of ‘The Hunger Games’ was released on May 19, 2020.

Where to watch the new ‘Hunger Games’ movie?

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.

It is also expected to be launched on digital platforms.

directed the film francis lawrenceWho also directed the films ‘Catching Fire’ and ‘Mockingjay’ in the franchise.