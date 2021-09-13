The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence reveals some details of an incredible scene

Started in 2012 with The Hunger Games, the very successful film saga transposition of the namesake novel by Suzane Collins set in a dystopian future in a post apocalyptic key collects millions of fans worldwide. The Hunger Games series of films is a prime example of perfectly successful franchise; thanks to a formidable mix of right choices. From the perfectly fitting cast to the captivating plot, passing through the heated fights that greatly embellish the work. Everything in The Hunger Games seemed well laid out from the beginning and, even today as in any self-respecting franchise, interesting curiosities about the best scenes of the saga continue to come out. In the next few lines, we have reported the declarations of Jennifer Lawrence about the details of a incredible scene by The Hunger Games.

What is the Hunger Games scene Jennifer Lawrence talked about?

The most diehard aficionados and occasional spectators will certainly agree that in the battered world of Panem where the Hunger Games films are set, there is absolutely no lack of action. The Hunger Games is danger in its pure state, transposed with great intensity by actors, screenwriters and directors. As we all know, the key to a successful work, especially when it comes to an ambitious project like that of The Hunger Games, is the perfectionism. Create amazing scenes it is the main prerogative in works like this; for which the meticulousness and the effort to put up sequences to the last breath it’s definitely tangible.

Putting on scenes that are as impressive as they are believable is a very long task arduous which requires very large teams and an equally large number of extraordinary special effects. To give an example, it is appropriate to mention the scene where Katniss and Peeta are on the train that will take them to the Capitol to play the Hunger Games. We have the opportunity to admire a concentrate of dynamism incredible in this sequence contained in the first film. As the scene progresses, Katniss meets Haymitch, initially uninterested in helping her. To arouse the attention of the man, the young, impatient, the throws a knife through his fingers, winning his attention. Jennifer Lawrence has been talking about this incredible scene from The Hunger Games lately, revealing the details how it was shot.

The words of the actress

The beloved Jennifer Lawrence who, in The Hunger Games, plays the role of the tormented protagonist Katniss, revealed, a few years ago, that the scene of the knife throwing had been turned upside down. Interviewed by Collider, the interpreter stated that, in order to make the sequence unique and plausible (oxymoron of order within the franchise), it was necessary to proceed by turning backwards.

In this regard, the actress explained: “We shot this scene where I throw this knife through his fingers and stick it on the table. To do this, we had to turn it backwards, and then set everything up in post production. Practically, we started with the knife on the table and then retraced the whole sequence from the end to the beginning“. Moving forward with the interview, Lawrence revealed how much positive was the atmosphere breathed on the set of the film. The actress expressed her affection for Woody Harrelson who plays Haymitch in the film, accusing him of being a person extremely charismatic and pleasantly awake; with the joke always ready.