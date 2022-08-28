“The Hunger Games”: Photos before and after its actors, 10 years after the premiere

The first film of “The Hunger Games” It hit theaters in 2012. Based on the books by Suzanne Collins, it became a real box office success, followed by three other films that completed the saga: “In Flames” (2013), “Mockingjay – Part 1″ (2014 ) and “Mockingjay – Part 2″ (2015).

While “The Hunger Games” gave Jennifer Lawrence enormous fame, the careers of the rest of the leading cast were somewhat mixed.

The saga told the story of Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence), a teenager from Panem, a nation ruled by a tyrant in which each district must offer a young man to participate in “The Hunger Games”, a brutal competition to kill or be killed.

What happened to the actors who participated in the saga? A decade after the premiere of the first film and in full production of what will be the sequel to “The Hunger Games”, this is how its protagonists look today.

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen

Two years before playing the heroine of Panem, Lawrence had received her first Oscar nomination, an award she won in 2012, the same year the saga was released, but for her work in “The Light Side of Life.” Since then, her career has continued to rise. She today she is 32 years old.

Josh HutchersonPeeta Mellark

Little is known about the heartthrob of the film. Josh Hutcherson was 19 years old when he played Peeta and his success seemed to fade after the end of the saga. As he himself declared, the enormous fame was a double-edged sword that ended up pigeonholing him. He has continued to work as an actor in film and television.

Liam Hemsworth-Gale Hawthorne

The other heartthrob of the movies has also had an on-and-off career. His name was kept in the shadow of his brother Chris, so famous for Thor, and made headlines for his much talked about marriage and subsequent divorce from Miley Cyrus. About his work, a movie from time to time, an appearance in a series.

Donald Sutherland as Corolarius Snow

The villain of the film was played by the legendary actor Donald Sutherland, who began his career in the ’60s and today, at 87, is still working. His most recent appearance was in the HBO series “The Undoing” (2020). In addition, in 2017 he received the Honorary Oscar for his extensive and acclaimed career.

Woody Harrelson – Haymitch Abernathy

With his unmistakable stamp, he brought Katniss Everdeen’s mentor to life. He began his work as an actor in the ’80s and does not stop working on film and television projects. He is 61 years old and was recently seen in “Venom”.

Elizabeth Banks – Effie Trinket

Hard to forget her portrayal of the raucous cheerleader from “The Hunger Games.” In addition to being an actress, Banks has been behind the scenes for a decade and has already released two films as a director: “More Perfect Notes” (2015) and “Charlie’s Angels” (2019). She today she is 48 years old.

