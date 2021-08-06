The Hunger Games: Prequel Filming in 2022 | Cinema

Filming the prequel to, the new film based on the new novel by Suzanne Collins,, they will start next year.

The news comes from a meeting with shareholders held by Joe Drake, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

According to Drake, production will start in the “first half” of next year and the release will be set between late 2023 and early 2024. “Pre-production is proceeding very well” commented.

We remember that Francis Lawrence will return behind the camera to direct the film adaptation of the novel that arrived in bookstores on May 19, 2020 with Mondadori.

The protagonist is a young man Coriolanus Snow, the one who will become the true antagonist of the Hunger Games saga but who in this story is only 18 years old and is chosen as mentor of the 10th Hunger Games for a young girl from District 12, the future home of Katniss Everdeen.

Here is the synopsis: