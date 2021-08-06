The Hunger Games: Prequel Filming in 2022 | Cinema

The news comes from a meeting with shareholders held by Joe Drake, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.
According to Drake, production will start in the “first half” of next year and the release will be set between late 2023 and early 2024. “Pre-production is proceeding very well” commented.
We remember that Francis Lawrence will return behind the camera to direct the film adaptation of the novel that arrived in bookstores on May 19, 2020 with Mondadori.
The protagonist is a young man Coriolanus Snow, the one who will become the true antagonist of the Hunger Games saga but who in this story is only 18 years old and is chosen as mentor of the 10th Hunger Games for a young girl from District 12, the future home of Katniss Everdeen.
Here is the synopsis:
It is the morning of the harvest that inaugurates the 10th edition of the Hunger Games. In Capitol City, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is preparing carefully: he has been called to participate in the Games as a mentor and knows that this could be his only chance to access glory. The once mighty House of Snow is in its darkest hour. The fate of the Snow’s good name is in the hands of Coriolanus: the only, slight, possibility of bringing it back to its former glory lies in the boy’s ability to be more charming, more persuasive and more cunning than his opponents and thus lead his tribute to victory. On paper, however, everything is against him: not only was he assigned the weakest district, 12, but the female of the tribute couple was given his lot. The fates of the two young people, at this point, are indissolubly intertwined. From now on, each choice of Coriolanus will inevitably affect the girl’s possible successes or failures. Inside the arena a duel to the death will take place, but outside the arena Coriolanus will begin to feel something for his tribute and will be forced to choose between the need to follow the rules and the desire to survive, whatever the cost.