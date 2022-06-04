The Hunger Games Prequel Finds Its Female Lead In A Rising Star

the saga of The Hunger Games became one of the most successful in recent times. The film franchise was hugely successful, in part, thanks to the presence of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. And also because she was based on the books of Suzanne Collins, with great success in the genre young adult.

For a few years now, Lionsgate has been developing the film based on the prequel The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. This story focuses on the origins of President Coriolanus Snow, the character who was played by Donald Sutherland in the film series.

Tom Blyth will be in charge of giving life to the young Coriolanus Snow

Weeks ago it was confirmed that the new film will star Tom Blyth like young Snow. It is now confirmed that Rachel Zegler She will be in charge of playing Lucy Gray Baird, the District 12 tribute who has been assigned to Snow as her mentor.

Zegler rose to stardom last year by starring in the remake of Love without barriers (West Side Story) by steven spielberg. In this film, the actress played Maria, the female lead who lives a passionate and tragic romance with Tony (Ansel Elgort). For her part, Zegler received great praise for her interpretation, as well as for her voice, since she had to sing several of the melodies of the musical classic.

Rachel Zegler Joins The Hunger Games Prequel

Soon, the 21-year-old interpreter will return to the big screen with the help of Shazam! Fury of the Godsthe sequel to the DC Comics superhero movie, and in the role of Snow Whitein one of Disney’s new live-action versions, which also includes Gal Gadot in the role of the Wicked Witch.

Without a doubt, the incorporation of Zegler to the prequel to The Hunger Games This is great news for the actress, as well as for the film. Also, one of the character’s great abilities is her singing ability, something Zegler has shown great talent at.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be led by Francis Lawrence, who was previously behind the scenes for the last three instances of the franchise, so he knows the Hunger Games universe thoroughly. The premiere of the prequel is scheduled for 2023.

