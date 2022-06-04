Entertainment

The Hunger Games Prequel Finds Its Female Lead In A Rising Star

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 25 2 minutes read

the saga of The Hunger Games became one of the most successful in recent times. The film franchise was hugely successful, in part, thanks to the presence of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. And also because she was based on the books of Suzanne Collins, with great success in the genre young adult.

For a few years now, Lionsgate has been developing the film based on the prequel The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. This story focuses on the origins of President Coriolanus Snow, the character who was played by Donald Sutherland in the film series.

Source link

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Nadia Ferreira speaks after her commitment to Marc Anthony: “I’m living my best moment”

7 mins ago

Kristen Stewart Gives Style Classes in Sleek Black Sequin Jumpsuit – New Woman

8 mins ago

Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans a couple? Check the latest photos

9 mins ago

Daddy Yankee and Sech premiere new music video “Forever”

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button