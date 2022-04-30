The Hunger Games revealed the title of its new movie

The saga starring Jennifer Lawrence announced what will be the next production to hit the big screen. It will only be released at the end of next year.

The saga of films with which Jennifer Lawrence ended up becoming a star, after what was done in X Men, is about to launch a new chapter. Between the CinemaCon, Lionsgate gave details of what will be the fifth Hunger Games movie to be part of this franchise, which will only arrive at the end of next year and will not have the actress who played Katniss as protagonist.

In the middle of the film event, the studio announced that The Hunger Games It will be a spin-off that will serve as a prequel to the previous four films. This time, the feature film will also be based on a book and it is one that came out in 2020 under the title The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. This title will also be repeated in the project to be launched on November 17, 2023.

The new movie of The Hunger Games will be led by Francis Lawrencewho was in charge of all the previous stories of the saga, except for the first one, which was directed by Gary Ross and premiered in 2012. “They are invited to return to the games. In 2023, the world will find out who is a songbird and who is a snake.”could be read on the cinema screen of the CinemaCon where the new title was announced.

Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Lawrence himselfthe film will be written by Michael Arndt and Michael Lesslietogether with Susan Collins, the creator of the saga. According to the official synopsis, this new film from The Hunger Games will be set years before Coriolanus Snow become the “tyrannical president of Panem”. With 18 years, “You will see an opportunity to have a change of luck when it is your turn to be the mentor of Lucy Gray Bairdthe girl that the impoverished 12th district offered as a tribute”.

The astronomical amount raised by The Hunger Games

It is clear that in Lionsgate they weren’t going to pass up the chance to make a new movie. The last production of the saga to arrive was the second part of Mockingjay, which was released in 2015 and grossed a total of $658.3 million. In total, the Hunger Games film saga has collected nearly 3 billion dollars throughout the world, the second being On firethe one that received the most money, with a sum that was around 865 million dollars.