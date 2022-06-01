‘The Hunger Games’: The prequel to the saga finds its new heroine in this DC and Disney actress – CINEMABLEND

The film will adapt the novel written by Suzanne Collins ‘Ballad of songbirds and snakes’. Francis Lawrence, who has already directed the films starring Jennifer Lawrence, will be placed behind the cameras of this project.

The story of The Hunger Games returns to the big screen by traveling back in time. Ballad of Songbirds and Serpentsthe prequel to the saga set when Corolianus Snow -the future President Snow- was 18 years old; he has already found his new heroine.

Rachel Zegler, actress who has given life to Maria in West Side StorySteven Spielberg’s ‘remake’ of the iconic 1961 musical, has joined the project to get into the skin of Lucy Gray Baird. Zegler has been adding interesting titles to his filmography after his debut in Spielberg’s musical. We will see her soon Shazam! Fury of the Godsthe sequel to the superhero DC. Also in Snow Whitethe live-action remake of Disney in which she gives life to the protagonist and Gal Gadot gets into the skin of the Evil Queen.

Rachel Zegler in ‘West Side Story’.



the prequel to The Hunger Games It is an adaptation of the novel Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents by Suzanne Collins, the author of the literary saga starring Katniss Everdeena character played by Jennifer Lawrence on the big screen.

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents It is set in the period after the Dark days, at which point the 13 Districts unite to take on the Capitol. By then, Corolianus Snow is an ambitious young man who will become in the future the tyrannical leader of the dystopian country of panema. Tom Blyth will get into the skin of this character.

Tom Blyth will be Corolanius Snow in the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’.



In the story written by Collins, Corolanius becomes Lucy Gray’s mentor, the tribute from District 12 -the same as Katniss Everdeen’s- during the tenth Hunger Games, the ‘reality’ in which you win by surviving until the end. In the novel, Lucy Gray draws everyone’s attention singing during the harvest ceremony, moment in which the tributes of the different Districts are chosen. Thanks to his talent and charm, Snow believes that he can win the Hunger Games.

The fact that Lucy Gray sings fits with the signing of Zegler, who has already demonstrated his vocal skills in West Side Story.

own Zegler already announced the news of his participation in the film by posting a tweet with a cryptic message. She herself, after officially announcing her signing, revealed the information hidden in her words. If you match the first letter of each word, the result is the name of the character of it.

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents has Francis Lawrence as director, who has already been behind the cameras of three of the four film adaptations of the Collins saga: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Y The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. The first installment featured Gary Ross as director.

The Hunger Games It was one of the great film franchises of recent years. The saga, also with Josh Hutcherson, Donald Sutherland, Julianne Moore and Liam Hemsworth in its cast; collection nearly three billion dollars all over the world.

The plans are that Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents opens in theaters on November 17, 2023so it is expected that the shooting of the film will begin this year.

