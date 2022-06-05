“The Hunger Games”: The prequel to the saga finds its new heroine in this DC and Disney actress

The Hunger Games prequel is an adaptation of the novel Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents by Suzanne Collins.

The film will adapt the novel written by Suzanne Collins “Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents.” Francis Lawrence, who has already directed the films starring Jennifer Lawrence, will be placed behind the cameras of this project.

The story of The Hunger Games returns to the big screen traveling back in time. Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, the prequel to the saga set when Corolianus Snow – the future President Snow – was 18 years old; he has already found his new heroine.

Rachel Zegler, actress who has given life to Maria in West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s “remake” of the iconic 1961 musical, has joined the project to get into the skin of Lucy Gray Baird. Zegler has been adding interesting titles to her filmography after her debut in Spielberg’s musical. Soon we will see her in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the DC superhero. She is also in Snow White, Disney’s live action “remake” in which she plays the protagonist and Gal Gadot gets into the skin of the Evil Queen.

The prequel to The Hunger Games is an adaptation of the novel Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents by Suzanne Collins, the author of the literary saga starring Katniss Everdeen, a character played by Jennifer Lawrence on the big screen.

A Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents is set in the aftermath of the Dark Days, when the 13 Wards come together to take on the Capitol. By then, Corolianus Snow is an ambitious young man who will become the tyrannical leader of the dystopian country of Panem in the future. Tom Blyth will get into the skin of this character.

In the story written by Collins, Corolanius becomes the mentor of Lucy Gray, the tribute from District 12 -the same as Katniss Everdeen’s- during the tenth Hunger Games, the ‘reality’ in which you win by surviving until the final. In the novel, Lucy Gray draws everyone’s attention by singing during the harvest ceremony, at which time she selects the tributes from the different Districts. Thanks to his talent and charm, Snow believes that he can win the Hunger Games.

The fact that Lucy Gray sings fits with the signing of Zegler, who already demonstrated his vocal skills in West Side Story.

Zegler herself has already advanced the news of her participation in the film by posting a tweet with a cryptic message. She herself, after officially announcing her signing, revealed the information hidden in her words. If you match the first letter of each word, the result is the name of the character of it.

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents features Francis Lawrence as director, who has already been behind the cameras of three of the four film adaptations of the Collins saga: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. The first installment featured Gary Ross as director.

The Hunger Games was one of the great film franchises of recent years. The saga, also with Josh Hutcherson, Donald Sutherland, Julianne Moore and Liam Hemsworth in its cast; It grossed almost three billion dollars worldwide.

Plans are for The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents to be released in theaters on November 17, 2023, so shooting on the film is expected to begin this year.