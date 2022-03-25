“The Hunger Games”: the youth dystopian saga celebrated 10 years of its film debut

The first “Hunger Games” movie was released on March 23, 2021 in the United States. (Lionsgate)

SuzanneCollins designed the fictional universe of a dystopia with the creation of Panem, a nation divided into 12 districts under the control of the Capitol, and told this story from the perspectives of teenagers. As punishment for a revolt that took place some time ago, these districts are forced to select two tributes, a boy and a girl, every year to be taken to participate in the Hunger Games. The harshness of a hostile context and youth drama were brought to the cinema with the first adaptation, The Hunger Games (The Hunger Games), which premiered on March 23, 2012 in the United States.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Jennifer Lawrence brings Katniss Everdeen to life , a 16-year-old girl from a poor family and trained to hunt with a bow. In one of the most memorable scenes in the film, she volunteers to save her sister, Primrose, and becomes Peeta Mellark’s teammate (Josh Hutcherson) in the 74th Hunger Games. Under the guidance of Effie Trinket (elizabeth banks) and Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson), his new mentor, both must prepare to stay alive and emerge victorious.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson played Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, respectively. (Lionsgate)

In this strange and sick world, the elite of the most powerful people look forward to watching from their televisions how young competitors will break their promises, give up on the road and go to great lengths to win. Compassion will be the worst enemy, that is the lesson that Katniss will learn on the battlefield, since one of the most remembered moments of this first film is her attachment to little Rue and subsequent frustration when she is killed.

On the eve of what could be her death, she and Peeta develop a complicity that ended up enchanting viewers and President Coriolanus Snow himself (Donald Sutherland). The books are mostly based on the dynamics of both characters and the same effect happens in the film version, although the emotions between the two were always very complex to identify from the beginning.

The story centers on a competition to the death where two teenagers from each district are sent as tributes by obligation of the Capitol. (Lionsgate)

In the unforgettable conclusion of The Hunger Games, Katniss and Peeta assure each other that neither of them will have to kill the other if they both eat the poisoned berries. When the suffering of these two boys is very close to ending, the game is interrupted and, for the first time, two winners are chosen. However, this reversal of the rules will not leave the Capitol happy, since the action can be taken as a symbol of struggle and hope.

That is how the image of a revolutionary protagonist is being forged, meanwhile, the enemies grow around him in the shadows. A teenager can change everything with the simple fact of not giving in to the oppressors of her community and many others, but it will not be easy and the pressure will be much greater from now on. In addition to taking elements from science fiction and dystopian narratives, the plot addresses very current problems such as class inequality and violence as a form of entertainment.

The film saga was acclaimed for the approach of a dystopian society that, in turn, addresses very current problems. (Lionsgate)

The Hunger Games It was directed by Gary Ross based on an adapted script written by the same filmmaker together with Billy Ray and the original author. SuzanneCollins. The cast included notable stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland, Alexander Ludwig, Isabelle Fuhrman and Amandla Stenberg.

The movie saga is available to watch on HBO Max.

KEEP READING:

At what time does the long-awaited second season of Bridgerton?

With a theme similar to CODAthe short film Audible aspires to the oscar

Oscar 2022: all the nominees for Best Film that can be seen in streaming