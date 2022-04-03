‘The Hunger Games’: This is how the actors have changed 10 years after the premiere of the saga

One of each. That’s how long it’s been since The Hunger Games it hit the movie theaters. It was on April 20, 2012 when the first installment of the film saga that adapted the novels by Suzanne Collins landed on the billboards. The story of Katniss Everdeen Over time, it became one of the franchises to take into account in recent years.

The film, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, grossed more than $694 million worldwide. Its sequel, On fire, more than 865 million dollars. Finally, the denouement split in two –Mockingjay – Part 1 and Mockingjay – part 2-, added, respectively, more than 755 million dollars and more than 658 million dollars.

Now that the first film is 10 years old, in SensaCinema we wanted to see how the actors and actresses of The Hunger Games.