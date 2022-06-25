‘The Hunger Games’: This is what the characters would look like if they were as described in the books

Watching celebrities act in the movies we like the most is always pleasant, but today we also want to show you what the characters would look like, if the physique with which a writer handles them were respected.

Inspired by the novel SuzanneCollinsthe story of The Hunger Games centers on an annual television show in a place called Capitolsame in which a group of elitists lives who select a child between 12 and 18 years old. In the film the protagonists are Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. Those selected from twelve districts respectively will be forced to participate in survival gamessame in which they will have to fight to the death, even if they are from the same side, in order to show who is the best.











Total, Collins wrote a tetralogy of novels that so far consist of 4 works: The Hunger Games, In flames, Mockingjay, Ballad of birds and snakes. On this occasion, as we mentioned before, today we will show you what the main characters would look like, if they were as described in the books.

Katniss Everdeen

Portrayed in the film by Jennifer Lawrencebut only slightly different from how the author describes it in her book“straight black hair in a braid, olive skin, gray eyes and slim, her hair, skin and eye color are shared by people from Seam, the poor area of ​​District 12.”

Peeta Mellark

The novel states that he is of average height, robust complexion, ash blonde hair that falls in waves on his forehead and blue eyes with long eyelashes. How much difference do you think there is with the actor Josh Hutcherson?

Gale Hawthorne

His appearance is straight black hair, olive skin, gray eyes and very handsome. In the movie he plays the role, Liam Hemsworth.

President Coriolanus Snow

He is small, thin, with paper-white hair, snake eyes, overly full lips, and very taut skin. The famous Donald Sutherland is the one who embodies him in the film The Hunger Games.

Effie Trinket

With a curly wig of pink hair and a very scary white smile, he is everything that is described about his character, apart from his Capitol fashions. She starred in the film by Elizabeth Banks.

Haymitch Abernathy

Paunchy, middle-aged, dark curly hair, gray eyes from the Seam and presumably also olive-skinned because of his origins from that place. For those who have already seen the movies, you will notice that the only difference with Woody Harrelson is the blonde hair.

Primrose Everdeen

Fresh as a raindrop, with light hair and blue eyes, she has the same characteristics as her mother, who is from the business section of District 12. She is brought to life by Willow Shields in The Hunger Games Movie.

Cinna

Surprisingly normal, with very short hair, dark skin, gold eyeliner. Portrayed by Lenny Kravitz.

Finnick Odair

Handsome, with tanned hair, sea green eyes and golden skin, actor Sam Claflin brings the character to life in the film.

President Alma Coin

In her 50s or so, with gray hair that falls in a continuous sheet to her shoulders and pale gray eyes. The actress who gives life to this character in the film is Julianne Moore.