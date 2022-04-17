‘The Hunger Games’ used more than 500 wigs and hairpieces in extras in capital scenes

10 years later, The Hunger Games it is one of a handful of films that had a major impact on a generation. The gritty, dystopian story was skillfully translated from the book series (written by Suzanne Collins) to the big screen. One of the important ways the filmmakers achieved this was with their skillful use of costumes, including hairstyles. And they took no shortcuts to get it right.

Elizabeth Banks, Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson | Kurt Krieger/Getty Images

An impressive variety of hairstyles.

One of the important issues in The Hunger Games The franchise was the disconnect between the life of luxury in the Capital and the struggles of the people in the districts. Those who lived in the Capital wore exaggerated clothing and makeup, and their hairstyles were also conspicuous.

Cosmopolitan reports that the franchise’s lead hair designer and stylist, Linda Flowers, put a lot of thought into making the Capital crowd look as vibrant and excessive as possible. To style the cast and extras for scenes in the Capital, her team used more than 500 wigs and hairpieces. To saturate the strands in the vibrant hues they needed to create the look, they sprayed them with multiple applications of cool fabric dye.

The result was a rainbow of intricate coifs that illustrated the excesses of capital life.

Even braids had messages in movies.

In an interview with Popsugar, Flowers explained that the braids worn by Katniss (played by Jennifer Lawrence) and other people from District 12 did more than show how different their humble lives were.

“Her braids always connect her to her family, her roots,” Flowers said. “She always keeps some version of the braids so she doesn’t lose who she is. The braids are symbolic. For example, when she arrives at the Capitol she has a HUGE braid. It is a sign of rebellion.

Katniss’s sister Prim also wore braids to show the connection between them. But although Flowers created more than 100 braid variations for the people of District 12, she never repeated a braid. Only Katniss ever wore her signature side braid.

To do all the other types of braids, Flowers opted for different techniques, such as headband braids and braiding, using more than three strands of hair at a time.

The ‘Hunger Games’ franchise was very successful

Although the hairstyles were widely considered a triumph, they were just one of the elements that made The Hunger Games franchise a great success. The dark, dystopian story has been described as the perfect plot for cynical Millennials.

According to Box Office Pro, The Hunger Games, the first film in the franchise, far exceeded expectations. It earned $408 million in the US, then another $286.4 million worldwide. When the four series were released, they had earned a total of $1.45 billion domestically and an additional $1.52 billion overseas.

The series has been so successful that Lionsgate announced in 2020 that they planned to make a movie out of the prequel novel written by Suzanne Collins, The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. The prequel tells the story of Coriolanus Snow, beginning at the age of 18, and follows his development to become the antagonist of The Hunger Games.

Fans of the original series will be looking forward to the film adaptation of the prequel. And fans of the hairstyles from the first four movies will be excited to see how the artist who brought the world of The Hunger Games to life will work its magic again.

RELATED: ‘The Hunger Games’: Jennifer Lawrence ‘Almost Pooped’ Her Pants Thanks to 1 Co-Star