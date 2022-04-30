The Hunger Games will have a prequel: trailer and release date

New project reveals continue at CinemaCon. Now the prequel to “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents” has been announced.

This would be the last film based on the Suzanne Collins saga, which was starred by Jennifer Lawrence since 2012.

According to information from various specialized film media, the plot will revolve around Coriolanus Snow, who at that time would barely be 18 years old. At that stage, Snow had the reputation of being one of the best students at Panem Academy, where he will have the mission of being the mentor of Lucy Gray Baird, chosen to compete in the Hunger Games.

The prequel to The Hunger Games will be in charge of an old acquaintance of the franchise, the director will be Francis Lawrence, who was also in the direction of previous films such as: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and the two editions of The Hunger Games. Hunger Mockingjay.

It is unknown if the actors Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will participate in this new installment.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be on November 17, 2023.