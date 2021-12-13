The hunt for the virus slows down: 3,500 trackers were cut in one year

An almost impossible undertaking, which forced Prime Minister Draghi to ask for help from the military structures of Commissioner Figliuolo in order not to give up the protocol. We will see if it will be enough to avoid Dad at so many schools. But who are the trackers and where do they work?

Who are the trackers

The contact tracing staff is employed in the prevention departments of the ASL, which have become strategic structures in the pandemic. To measure region by region the ability to “guarantee adequate resources for contact tracing, isolation and quarantine” are the reports drawn up weekly by the Higher Institute of Health which also decide the colors and the relegation of the regions to areas with more restrictions. A string of numbers with which we photograph how the virus advances and how we try to stem it.

Among these there are precisely those relating to the personnel put on the track for tracking. Thus it turns out that from the ISS report published on January 8 (11 months ago) with data updated to January 5, the Regions were much better equipped than they are today, based on the data of the last report of December 3 (data to 1 December).

Comparison with 12 months ago

In fact, the numbers show that almost a year ago the Regions counted on average about 3 trackers per 10 thousand inhabitants, albeit with striking differences, and today they reach 2 with difficulty. practically all the Regions have cut the markers (with the exception of Lazio, Sicily and Trento) and eight in one year have even halved their staff. These are Emilia, Liguria, Lombardy, Bolzano, Puglia, Tuscany, Umbria and Valle d’Aosta.

The thing is even more serious if we add the fact that in October 2020, in the middle of the second wave, the Civil Protection launched a tender to quickly hire 2 thousand new trackers. After more than a year, the question is obvious: where did they go?