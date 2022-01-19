The hunter and the ice queen amid scandals and hacked emails

Tonight at 9.33 pm on Italia 1 the film will be broadcast The hunter and the ice queen, film which is a spin-off of Snow White and the Hunter. In the second chapter of this saga Sui generis, however, Snow White – who in the first film she was played by Kristen Stewart – is not present and the story focuses mainly on the figure of the hunter.

The hunter and the ice queen, the plot

Released in theaters in 2016 under the direction of Cedric Nicolas – Troyan The hunter and the ice queen focuses on the bond between two sisters. On the one hand there is Ravenna (Charlize Theron), an evil woman who uses magic to get hold of everything she desires. On the other hand is his sister Freya (Emily Blunt) a kind and loving girl. However, feeling threatened by her, Ravenna decides to kill Freya’s daughter. Mourning transforms the woman into a dark creature, made only of pain and cruelty. With her heartbroken Freya moves to the North, where she becomes the Ice Queen. Here she begins to build an army that she creates by welcoming the children she herself has made orphans.

Children are raised as children, but they are also given specific orders, the most important of which is not to let love into the kingdom. However, the two bravest fighters, Eric (Chris Hemsworth) and Sara (Jessica Chastain), who in the meantime have begun to feel something for each other. The consequences for their bravery will be dramatic as Ravenna and Freya’s power continues to grow, endangering the known world.

All the problems of the film

Freely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale entitled The Snow Queen – same source of inspiration for Frozen – The hunter and the ice queen is a film that has had to face quite a few challenges since its making. In fact, even before the film saw the light, a scandal had emerged around the project. During Snow White and the Hunter an alleged one had surfaced affaire between protagonist Kristen Stewart and director Rupert Sanders, both of whom are in other relationships. When the relationship was discovered in the media, Kristen Stewart released an official statement apologizing to her boyfriend Robert Pattinson, his co-star in the saga of Twlight. In the press release, reported by Vanity Fair, it read: “I am deeply sorry for the pain and embarrassment I have caused to those around me. This episode has put the most important thing in my life at risk, the person I love and respect most, Rob.”

The bond with Rupert Sanders, however, cost Kristen Stewart not only the relationship with Pattinson, but also the opportunity to be part of the second film. However, as stated on the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, Universal Pictures released a statement in August 2012 emphatically asserting that Kristen Stewart had not been left out because of her private life indiscretion, but simply because the studio had been evaluating other narrative options, then choosing to veer towards some sort of prequel that analyzed the figure of the hunter rather than that of Snow White.

Another problem that the film had to face was that ofhacking to Sony emails. As he explains Wired, Universal Sony Pictures Entertainment was hit by a hacker attack that not only prevented employees from logging into their accounts, but poured a whole host of private communications online. Among these, as reported IMDB, there were also those related to difference in wages between actors and actresses. Charlize Theron discovered that her salary was significantly lower than that of co-star Chris Hemsworth. The actress, therefore, decided not to sign any contracts until her salary was up to that of her colleague. Universal, at that point, was “forced” to accept in order not to risk blowing up production.