“The Hunter and the Ice Queen” January 19, 2022

The hunter and the ice queen (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) is a 2016 film directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan. The film is a prequel spin-off sequel to the 2012 film Snow White and the Hunter, both inspired by the characters from the fairy tale of snow-white by the Brothers Grimm. Leading performers include Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain.

The film is a spin-off as it tells the story of the Hunter, prequel because the events of the first part of the film take place before Snow White and the Hunter and sequel because the second part occurs shortly after the events of the first film.

Many years before the events narrated in the previous film, the wicked witch Ravenna uses her beauty and her magic to take over one kingdom after another as she will, as we have seen, with Snow White’s father. Her sister Freya, meanwhile, falls in love with a young man betrothed to another, with whom she has a baby girl. Their union, however, is opposed by various factors including the complete disapproval of Ravenna; the two plan to get married in secret, but while Freya awaits him at the agreed point, her beloved kills their little girl. When the woman discovers what has happened, due to the great pain in her a very powerful magical power is awakened that can control the ice. Thanks to it Freya kills her beloved, after which she takes leave of her sister and settles in the kingdoms of the North.

Overwhelmed by grief for what has happened, Freya kidnaps children from neighboring kingdoms and trains them in the art of war, in order to create their own army; Freya also forbids them and her subjects love, which has been harmful and painful to her. However, his two best soldiers, Eric and Sara, end up falling in love, and they get married in secret. However Freya finds out and separates the two, about to escape, with a sheet of ice. Through it, Eric sees Sara being killed by a companion of theirs, before being defeated and banished from the kingdom. Eric will then become the Hunter who, initially hired by Ravenna to capture Snow White who managed to escape, will instead help the latter to defeat the queen.

Seven years after these events Eric is contacted for a mission of great importance: after defeating Ravenna, Snow White wanted to get rid of the Magic Mirror, which continues to exert an evil influence; however the knights who had taken charge of it have mysteriously disappeared, and the Mirror has disappeared. Accompanied by two dwarves, Eric sets out in search of the magical artifact, but is attacked by some spies of Freya, who wishes to take possession of the Mirror to acquire its magic and also conquer the kingdom of Snow White. However, the three are saved by a mysterious knight who is none other than Sara, Eric’s wife whom the Hunter believed dead. In reality the pane of glass had shown both of them a lie: Eric had seen his beloved die, and Sara had seen Eric run away and abandon her. The woman is therefore very resentful with him, since she believes that he never loved her; despite this Sara joins Eric and the dwarves in the search for the Mirror.

The group comes across two female dwarfs, who help them track down the Mirror, stolen by the goblins. They manage to retrieve it, and in the meantime Sara notices that Eric has never stopped wearing a pendant around his neck that she had given him as a pledge of her love, and that therefore he had never stopped loving her. In that, however, Freya appears with her army, who reveals to Eric that, due to her abandonment, Sara grew up without love and that the whole thing was a deception against her in order to steal the Mirror after he recovered it. To prove this to him, the Ice Queen orders Sara to kill him with an arrow and she executes, but in reality thanks to her infallible aim she hits the pendant, making Freya believe she has carried out the order. Recovered, the Hunter realizes that Sara still loves him too and that he must defeat Freya to free her.

Freya uses the magic of the Mirror and, to her surprise, awakens Ravenna, whose soul had found refuge in it after being defeated by Snow White; once free, the Queen allies herself with Freya to regain the kingdom of her mortal enemy and get revenge on her. Meanwhile, Eric, helped by his friends, manages to penetrate Freya’s palace and tries to kill her, but is stopped by Ravenna; discovered Sara’s deception, Freya orders them to be killed. However, faced with the love of the two, Freya’s army of Hunters rebels against their mistress and turns against the two Queens; in the face of Ravenna’s perfidy, which attacks them mercilessly, Freya rebels, since in reality she is fond of those she herself has raised as children. The two sisters face off and Ravenna confesses the truth about her past.

Ravenna, questioning the Mirror, had come to know that Freya’s daughter would be more beautiful than her (“The Most Beautiful in the Realm”), and that her sister’s pain would awaken an unprecedented magical power in her; for this he had organized an evil plan, hypnotizing his beloved and urging him to kill their little daughter. Upon hearing this, Freya lashes out at her sister to defend her Hunters, but is shot to death; however he manages to cast a spell on the Mirror, turning it into ice and allowing Eric to destroy it by throwing an ax. In this way Ravenna is defeated again. On the verge of death, Freya sees Eric and Sara reunite, finally free to love each other, and understanding the true meaning of love blesses them, before expiring. The Kingdom of Snow White and all those conquered by Freya are so free, and Eric and Sara, along with their dwarf friends and the other Hunters, can return to their lives and loves.

In the last scene, however, a golden crow (perhaps Ravenna’s soul) is seen flying over Freya’s castle and flying away from it to reach Snow White’s castle, alighting next to her in the scene after the titles. tail.

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

With Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain

Source: WIKIPEDIA



