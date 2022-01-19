The hunter and the ice queen / Su Italia 1 the film with Emily Blunt

The hunter and the ice queen, Italy 1 film directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

The hunter and the ice queen it goes broadcast on Italia 1 in the evening starting from 21.20 from today, January 19th. This is a fantasy genre film of the year 2016 and the director is Cedric Nicolas-Troyan of French descent; is the spin-off of the 2012 film. The actors are highly regarded and are: Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain and Charlize Theron.

The damned and the heroes / Su Rete 4 the film by the great director John Ford

It is a fable put to the cinema, more modern and suitable for the new audience, which has achieved many receipts and a lot of success. In the film there are many battle scenes that arouse a lot of adrenaline in the viewer, but it is also characterized by time jumps. The costumes are cared for in every detail and the music is ideal for creating the scene of a perfect fairy tale.

The men of the wild land / On Rete 4 the film by the great Delmer Daves

The hunter and the ice queen, the plot: a beautiful girl but very bad

Let’s now take a closer look at the plot de The hunter and the ice queen. Freya she is a beautiful and sweet girl and her sister is an evil queen which uses, as in the original fable, a magic mirror to obtain all kingdoms.

His wickedness does not stop even in front of kinship, in fact, there is no problem in betraying his sister, since he kills the daughter who has just given birth. An excruciating pain arises in her, so strong that it causes a birth of dark powers, in fact the sweet girl turns into an evil witch, who leaves the realm and goes to live in an isolated northern palace. In this new realm she is the ice queen and with one breath she freezes everything she desires.

DESPICABLE ME / On Italia 1 the film with a 550 million box office profit

He creates a large, invincible and strong army, then decides to have all his parents killed and takes the now orphaned children to his palace. The goal of this evil was to look after them as if they were his own children and then turn them into hunters. Within his kingdom there is absolutely no love in all its forms, but a feeling is born between two people, or his favorite students, that is Sara and Eric. The two lovers want to challenge everything that the queen forbids them, so the consequences are not very pleasant. The evil mirror, however, continues to spread evil things, which must necessarily be blocked.

Video, the trailer for the film “The Hunter and the Ice Queen”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED