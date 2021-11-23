The hunter of women: plot, cast, curiosities about the film

Is titled The hunter of women and is a thriller, released in cinemas starting from 3 October 2013, directed by Scott Walker and that will be broadcast Sunday 21 November 2021 in the early evening at 9.15 pm on Cielo. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

The female hunter: the cast

In cast of the film The hunter of women we find the presence of the following actors: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, Vanessa Hudgens, Radha Mitchell, Katherine LaNasa, 50 Cent.





The hunter of women: the plot

In 1983, in Anchorage, Alaska, the young prostitute Cindy Paulsen she is found handcuffed in her apartment. She claims she was raped and threatened by Robert “Bob” Hansen, a seemingly respectable man with a wife and children. The police officers don’t believe her, Hansen is not charged, and Cindy returns to the street.

Meanwhile, the sergeant Jack Holcombe is tasked with investigating the murder of seven young women and the detective who found Cindy secretly sends him her case. Jack believes Bob Hansen is the serial killer, but has no evidence to arrest him. Jack tries to gain Cindy’s trust so that Hansen can be blamed, but she is afraid and tries to leave Alaska. Will the killer be framed?

The hunter of women: some curiosities about the film

The film was shot in 26 days and, according to the director’s wishes, it was shot at the end of autumn: for this reason, filming was delayed by five months. The filmmaker, in fact, wanted the climate to be the real protagonist of the narration, so much so that the shooting was concluded in winter, with freezing weather. Robert Hansen’s home – which we see in the film – is the real home of the killer who committed the heinous crimes that inspired the story of the film.

All rights reserved © 2021 – PopcornTV