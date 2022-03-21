the hurt gesture of four Real Madrid players to their fans after being beaten by Barcelona

2022-03-21

What happened on Sunday in the Santiago Bernabeu It was one more tragedy for the players of the Real Madrid: football bathroom and 0-4 win on the scoreboard in favor of the eternal rival, the Barcelona.

At 51 minutes, this victory was definitively sealed in the legendary stadium, which began to empty before game time, as the fans no longer wanted to suffer the dance imposed by the team of Xavi.

SEE: Xavi’s unmissable reaction after giving Real Madrid a ‘bath’

When the match ended, four footballers, embarrassed by the lousy presentation in The classic Spanish, made a sincere gesture with the fans who stayed until the end.

Thibaut Courtoisthe goalkeeper who had not had a great night the result would have been even more bulky, was the first to apologize to the fans after the final whistle.