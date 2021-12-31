The husband of the foreign minister leaves his job to devote himself to his daughters

The wife governs the foreign policy of the first European economy, the husband stays at home and looks after his daughters. The decision of Daniel Holefleisch – spouse of the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock – leaving her job to devote herself full time to her family has sparked a debate on the role of women in private and professional life. The fact that a man leaves his job to look after his children and support his career wife, despite the great achievements of women in recent decades, is still news.

“If I accept a government post, it is very clear that my husband will not be able to continue his job,” Baerbock declared even before the political elections. Then the leader of the Greens took 8.9 per cent in the elections on 26 September last and her party joined the ‘traffic light’ alliance which, together with the Social Democrats and the Liberals, wrested Germany from Christian domination. democrats.

Baerbock thus became Foreign Minister last December 8 and Holefleisch left her job, a managerial position at the Deutsche Post, the German post office. To be precise, the position that Holefleisch held was that of an expert in corporate affairs. It certainly cannot be said that the 48-year-old remained idle as Baerbock built his brilliant political career. The two have been married since 2007 and have two daughters.

Ironically, the foreign minister is also close to leaving an important post. Baerbock, together with Robert Habeck, is currently co-president of the Greens. But since both have taken on government posts, they will have to give up party leadership. The Greens will elect a new pair of leaders in the congress scheduled for late January. As the most mischievous observers point out, Holefleisch, Baerbock’s husband, could also participate in the race. The minister’s life partner has in fact also been a member of the Greens for several years. But given the new family ‘assignment’, it is difficult for the new housewife to choose to follow this path.