The husband of the singer Adalgisa Pantaleón died today

The artist’s husband passed away this Tuesday at his residence Adalgisa Pantaleon because of a heart attack.

According to the data provided to Diario Libre, by the singer’s son, Héctor Aníbal Estrella, Jean Marie Burgaud got up early for his daily routine and some time later he had the heart attack that took his life.

Those who knew Jean Marie knew of her affable treatment and human quality.

Burgaud and Adalgisa had been married for 23 years. “Right now we are preparing for the funeral services, so we cannot offer more details,” said the interpreter and actor.

Adalgisa Pantaleon She is a consecrated artist who has stood out as a singer and actress.

Jean-Marie Burgaud He was a French economist who developed his professional career in the Dominican Republic, France and Haiti. He was 74 years old.

Adalgisa’s message to Jean Marie for her anniversary

On January 10 of this year, the couple celebrated their 23rd anniversary of the case. Precisely on that date, Adalgisa Pantaleon He wrote an emotional message on his Instagram profile, the text of which is as follows:

“Illusion that fills my soul, to see you always smiling, happy, with that look of a child, tender, sweet, blue green. With the simplicity that you lead life, nothing busy, letting it flow in a natural way, always enjoying the simple things, the smells, the expression of nature. Loving and cheerful, capable of making me forget my moments of catharsis, knowing that you are by my side, that you take care of me and protect me as a girl. That you invent things to make me laugh, that my pain is your pain, that you take care of my sleep and adore when I sleep, to you accomplice of looks. I still find your love notes, in my drawers. To you knowing my moods, my loneliness. I want to tell you how lucky I was to find you! 23 years this January 10“.