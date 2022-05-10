The hybrid of social network and blog resurfaces, and it’s not because of Elon Musk

It was one of those big names with an old flavor from the first web —called— 2.0. Along with Facebook, Twitter or MySpace, Tumblr has positioned itself as a strange hybrid between social networks and blogging platforms.. Today, fifteen years after its foundation, Tumblr is also a hybrid halfway between the success of some of the platforms with which we compared them (Facebook or Twitter) and the failure of others (MySpace).

However, since its purchase by Automattic, the company that owns WordPress.com and derived from its version open source (WordPress.org) seems to be starting to turn around. Although he still has a long way to go.

The rise and fall of Tumblr

Old Tumblr interface

Tumblr, conceived as a microblogging space, was created by software consultant David Karp in 2007. At a time when longer-form blogging dominated on platforms like Blogger and WordPress, Tumblr offered a gif-rich, short-form experience. and memes that attracted millions of people. There was a time, in fact, when Tumblr surpassed WordPress.com in the number of blogs. It had become a kind of ecosystem in which people shared the wildest part – in a good way – of internet culture, but also a lot of adult content, which, as we will see, would end up being its propellant and at the same time the main nail in his coffin.

In 2013, in the midst of success, it was acquired by Yahoo for more than a billion dollars. “Tumblr is redefining creative expression on the internet,” said then-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who would later prove far more wrong than right, not just with the acquisition of Tumblr.

Tumblr was then a site with enormous potential but no monetization capacity. Something similar, although much more accentuated, than what is now being debated with Twitter, where his name has resurfaced under the idea that some users of the social network that Elon Musk just bought had migrated to Tumblr due to the tycoon’s acquisition. . It seems that they have been residual, but what is becoming increasingly clear is that Tumblr is having a small unexpected resurgence.

Automattic (WordPress) and Generation Z to the rescue of Tumblr

When Verizon ended up taking over Yahoo, Tumblr hit rock bottom. Karp left due to disagreements, and the parent company decided to ban adult content within the platforms after Apple removed its application from the AppStore for this issue. It was 2018.

Its users are estimated to have dropped by more than 40% since then. So when the company behind WordPress bought it in 2019 for a mere $3 million, it was seen as buying a dead body. What did Automattic see there?

The CEO of Automattic and founder of WordPress, Matt Mullenweg, has recognized on several occasions that they have not achieved what they wanted and in January of this year Jeff D’Onofrio, who had been their CEO, suddenly left.

While TikTok, Instagram, and increasingly Twitter are blasting the content they think their users like right onto their screens, Tumblr still has to be searched for.

But before he left, his former CEO revealed that Tumblr has a major green shoot: In 2022, Tumblr reports that there are 9.4 million daily posts on the platform, up from 84 million in 2014. But with ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia on the rise among Gen Z, it seems possible a platform revival. In January, D’Onofrio said that half of the platform’s active users and 71% of its new users are from Generation Z, who have turned the platform into a kind of safe place to share memes and brief reflections. that, in a certain way, they have made their own.

There are many factors that made and make Tumblr different. The main: a very basic algorithm compared to other social networks that is based on asking the user rather than pushing content. While TikTok, Instagram and increasingly Twitter throw the content that you think your users like direct to their screens, on Tumblr you still have to search for it. And that appeal to have control seems to be being, again, well valued.

The challenge, make it profitable

In the last year alone, Tumblr has tried to monetize through a paid subscription with no ads (sponsored posts don’t appear for these users), an option to tip creators, and Holaa promotion model or ads, so to speak, but without any segmentation and very cheap.

There is still a lot to recover for Tumblr, which It has gone from having 600 million visitors a month before the ban on erotic content in 2018 to just 300, but it seems that a new loophole has opened for her. We will see what continuity she has.



