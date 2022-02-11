The hydrogen bus tested by Arriva does not enter the fleet

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The future can wait. L’hydrogen buses that Arriva Italia tested yesterday, in the warehouse in via Togni, it will not enter the company’s fleet which manages the extra-urban transport. Even the hypothesis of purchasing a hydrogen vehicle with the resources of the complementary plan to the Pnrr remains uncertain: times are tight (purchase contracts should be deposited by September), there are no vehicles available on the market, nor refueling stations (the only one in Italy is in Bolzano). But if public transport vehicles are also to be zero-emission in 2030, the future must be built today.

For this Arriva Italia has signed a agreement with Snam4Mobility for the development of sustainable mobility projects. The one on the launch pad is the construction of a methane refueling station inside the courier depot in via Togni. The Arriva fleet (416 buses to Brescia) is in fact ready for the green change. 100 buses will be purchased by 2026 to natural gas and, for Snam refueling, it will focus on biomethane, so as to reduce not only emissions of fine particles, but also CO2. Within this framework there is the presentation that took place yesterday of hydrogen bus “H2 City Gold” developed by the Portuguese CaetanoBus in collaboration with Toyota. A 12-meter zero-emission urban vehicle with a range of 400 kilometers.

«Hydrogen is undoubtedly one of the fuels of the future. We will certainly also invest on this front »explained Angelo Costa, CEO of Arriva Italia. Right now the problems are not lacking. A hydrogen bus costs triple (700 thousand euros) of a diesel (220 thousand euros) or methane (270 thousand); even fuel costs three times the price, without forgetting the lack of refueling infrastructure. However, Snam is working on it. “Hydrogen has great potential in the heavy vehicle segment due to its short recharge times and long range,” explained Daniele Lucà of Snam4Mobility.

The company stands developing electrolysis plants for green hydrogen (we look at Africa, exploiting the gas pipeline to then bring the hydrogen to Italy and distribute it throughout Europe) and is planning the development of a distribution network. Only in this way, by investing, will the system be able to “mature”. And bring the future closer.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it