The hyenas 29 October 2021, services, green pass, Stefano Maniscalco joke

Tonight on TV on Friday 29 October 2021. Raitre broadcasts the documentary film DIA 1991 – Talk little ever appear, an unreleased film shot half an hour after the Capaci explosion. On Italy 1 instead the actuality with Le Iene Show.

Tonight on TV Friday 29 October 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the variety Such and what show. The race conducted by Carlo Conti never ceases to amaze and entertain, thanks to a well-assorted cast and the vivacity of the jury to which it belongs Giorgio Panariello with Loretta Goggi And Christian Malgioglio. The choice to include a celebrity played by an imitator as the fourth judge also proved to be appropriate.

On Raitre, at 9.20 pm, the documentary DIA 1991 – To speak little never appear. The documentary shows an unpublished film (precisely 16 minutes and 31 seconds) shot half an hour after the explosion of Capaci which took place on May 23, 1992. Let’s see, among other things, the prosecutor Peter Giammanco and the prefect Mario Iovine shocked in front of the remains of the Chroma of Giovanni Falcone.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Art Night. The new edition kicks off with an exceptional conductor: Blacks Marcorè. It starts with the documentary by Valeria Schiavoni “Let’s go into hiding. A painting revolutionary“. Then the portrait of the painter and naturalist Joaquin Sorolla.

Mediaset programs, La7

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Degree. Unresolved cases, news stories and much more are the protagonists of the investigative program conducted by Gianluigi Nuzzi, flanked by Alessandra Viero. Among the historical correspondents of the broadcast is the journalist Guglielmo Mazzola. The audience at home can speak from the profile Twitter @ QuartoGrado.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. All updates on the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini are available on the site www.grandefratello.mediaset.it and on social profiles (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) @grandefratellotv And @mediasetplay. The program continues to win the favor of the public, gaining a share of around 20%.

On Italy 1, at 9.15 pm, the news with Le Iene Show. After a long break, the second appointment with the program created by Davide Parenti. The management this year is entrusted, in rotation, to the envoys of the program. Among them there is also Julius Goliath which recently took care of the homeless people who live on the Lungotevere in Rome.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Live propaganda. Health emergency, political dialectic, street protests, news events: Diego Bianchi tells us with a disenchanted smile the news of the week. At his side the cartoonist Makkox and the guitarist Roberto Angelini.

Tv8, Nove, Real Time

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fiction Gomorrah 4 – The series, with Salvatore Esposito. Patrizia is arrested while she is picking up a shipment of drugs and ends up in prison where the magistrate Ruggieri interrogates her. While Genny wonders if the woman is ready to betray him, an inmate attacks Patrizia.

On Nine, on the other hand, at 21.25, the variety Brothers of Crozza. Maurizio Crozza he continues to analyze the political and social current affairs of our country with his biting satire. The variety is also visible in streaming on the Discoveryplus platform and on the official Facebook page.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the talent Bake Off Italia: sweets in the oven. The competition between aspiring pastry chefs continues, between heavenly cakes and superlative banquets. Judging the creations of the 10 competitors remaining in the race, Ernst Knam, Clelia d’Onofrio And Damiano Carrara.

The films tonight on Friday 29 October 2021

On Rai Movie, at 9.10 pm, the drama film of 2017, by Richard Eyre, The verdict – The children act, with Emma Thompson. Esteemed judge Fiona Maye faces Adam’s case. The boy, who grew up in a family of Jehovah’s Witnesses, does not accept a transfusion that could save his life.

On Iris, on the other hand, at 9.00 pm, the 1973 detective film, by Ted Post, A 44 magnum for the inspector Callaghan, with Clint Eastwood. Some cops from the San Francisco department are actually a gang of bloodthirsty executioners. Callaghan will inevitably be forced to clash with them.

Tonight on TV on Friday 29 October 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, the 2017 drama film, by Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s game, with Jessica Chastain, Idris Erba. The true story of Molly Bloom, a promise of skiing forced to retire from a serious accident. He will change his life by inventing a very profitable but illegal profession.

On Sky Cinema Dueinstead, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 comedy film, by Woody Allen, Rifkin’s Festival, with Wallace Shawn. Mort accompanies his wife Sue to the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain. Here she is fascinated by the French filmmaker Philippe, he by a Spanish doctor.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2013 action film, by Antoine Fuqua, Power attack, with Gerald Butler, Aaron Eckhart. A group of extremists attack the White House, taking the president and his staff hostage. Former Secret Service agent Mike Banning is the only one who can save the country.

On Sky Cinema Suspensefinally, at 9.00 pm, the 2014 science fiction film by Michael And Peter Spierig, Predestination, with Ethan Hawke. A time agent travels in secret to prevent crimes. The last task assigned to him is to capture the only killer who has always continued to elude him.