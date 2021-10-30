The hyenas are back tonight! – Hyenas

News |







The second weekly appointment with Le Iene in prime time on Italia1 starts, with the conduct of Matteo Viviani, Giulio Golia and Filippo Roma (the male trio will alternate on Friday with the female one of Nina Palmieri, Roberta Rei and Veronica Ruggeri). Every Tuesday it’s the turn of the new conductors in the studio with Nicola Savino and Gialappa’s Band. Many services, as always. Among these, tonight: the protest for the rejection of the Zan bill, the solidarity in Catania hit by the weather alert, a new investigation into the Green Pass, the story of the little Tené who disappeared for two months and Mario De Lillo and his Arte Povera al Rome Film Festival

Every Tuesday it's the turn of the new conductors in the studio with Nicola Savino and Gialappa's Band

As always, many services. Among these, tonight Giulio Golia tells us about the manifestation of protest in Rome against the stop of the Zan bill on homotransphobia, just rejected in the Senate and postponed for who knows how many years. “I’m inc **** to because you can’t play on people’s skin like this”, says the first signatory of the law Alessandro Zan. “This image went around the world and showed an Italy that does not belong to the real image. These senators, all cisgender, white, of a certain age, all male, represented a macho Italy, the one that does not want to protect people. It is frankly unacceptable. ”.

Many important interventions collected. “When a bill that talks about the life, rights, feelings, violence, suicide of adolescents due to homophobia is rejected, applauding in that way is a symptom of moral and cultural degradation. An indecent page in the history of the Senate ”, he underlines Nichi Vendola disputing the applause from the center-right for the rejection of the law who wanted to exacerbate the penalties for homotransphobia. Vladimir Luxuria returns to the report just aired: “I recently did a service for Le Iene going to Gay Pride in Hungary, here we are, we are becoming Hungary. We are the only country in Europe that did not want a law to protect the physical and moral integrity of the LGBTQ + community. With the secret ballot, we can’t even know who voted how. It is humiliating. They made sure that we couldn’t even argue. The applause was a slap that reminded all the people who have suffered violence the mockery, the look of wickedness, the giggle. The stadium scream is an offense, even before the community, the institutions. They haven’t scored a goal and they won’t win ”. “We feel anger, it’s ridiculous to applaud a law that affects people,” they say Imma Battaglia and Eva Grimaldi.

With Ismaele La Vardera we will tell you later the solidarity derby between Palermo and Catania which took place in the Etnean city hit by floods. La Iena organized help for the displaced by involving a delegation of Palermo players and managers who reached Catania, engaging themselves in the canteen. Alice Martinelli instead collects the story of a flaw in the Green Pass system with the testimony of people in possession of valid green certification but currently in quarantine because they are positive for Covid.

Nina Palmieri reconstructs the story of Tené, a girl of almost three years of which there has been no news for two months in Corato (Bari) since she was with her biological mother Jacob. The little girl does not live with her birth parents but, thanks to the family that takes care of her, she is able to see them regularly. La Iena collects the appeals of Tenè’s father and the foster family who ask Jacob to give news of himself and the child. Nicolò De Devitiis finally accompanies at the Rome Film Festival Mario De Lillo, than with the catchphrase “Poor art” from this summer it has invaded all social networks. Together they will make many famous “victims”!