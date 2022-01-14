The hype around Terra Luna is growing

Land $ LUNA, which was one of the discoveries of Cryptocurrency.it of the 2021, seems ready to start again in the same gear for the 2022, after having corrected together with the rest of the sector at the beginning of the year.

All this while mount the hype around a mysterious announcement that has been circulating since yesterday Twitter and which was published directly by commander in chief of the protocol. With a curious one graphic processing which is already starting the toto-collaboration on the Internet.

Terra $ LUNA announces LFG – what is it about?

Luna’s mysterious announcement

What boils for Moon? Difficult to say, at least for now, since we don’t have much in our hands except a mysterious one tweet and an equally mysterious website. The letters on which we play are L, F and G, with an image that has already sparked the most imaginative inferences.

Nothing more. There are those who see a similarity with the mastercard logo, who instead sees that of Busan, a Korean city which, the most informed will know, also has its own currency. For now, however, the official status would be missing, with thehype that mounts and with the token that today follows the trend of the whole market, which is precisely bullish.

However, we will probably still have to wait a bit for the official announcement that will reveal the mystery, an arcane that could be yet another of the carried out of a protocol that, also for the 2022, aims to confirm itself at the top of the sector.

What future for $ LUNA? One step ATH recovery

Despite also $ LUNA is struck by the correction at the beginning of the year – we believe that there are still very good chances of recover rather quickly the all-time high, also thanks to the great success that $ UST, lo stablecoin of the group, is collecting on different channels.

To play at favor of the post-correction trend reversal there is also the ecosystem of Earth Moon, which continues to expand and add projects, at a rather fast pace. Projects whose success will be quintessential for reaching new all-time highs during the 2022.

DeFi, payments, bridges and Dapps

We also report the official infographic of Earth Moon which collects what is important in reality the protocol has already brought home. From Curves, Saber And YFI that are already “compatible” with $ UST to the many internal and non-internal projects that are making the entire ecosystem one of the liveliest of the moment.

Very interesting situations, which allow you to have a very positive outlook for $ LUNA, as we have also reported on ours Earth Moon forecasts, bullish in both the short and long term.