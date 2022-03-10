the hypotheses for reopening

Goodbye to the Green pass for consumption outside the premises and stop at the “strengthened” Qr code in the workplace. These would be some of the hypotheses on which the executive is reasoning for the definition of the road map of the reopening, now highly anticipated for almost a month. In fact, the publication now seems a matter of days but has already been postponed several times. “I want to limit the restrictions as soon as possible,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi explained on February 18, announcing the imminent arrival of new indications on the easing. Then with the Russian invasion of Ukraine things went differently. The more the days pass, however, the more difficult it becomes to postpone the decision further. In fact, at March 31, and therefore the expiry of the state of emergency (which will not be renewed), there are three weeks left. At Palazzo Chigi and at the Ministry of Health they know this. Also because the pressure of some political forces, Regions and productive activities is getting stronger, especially for the complete abolition of the Green pass. This is an instance which, at the moment, is seen as very remote. On the other hand, some concessions will be made.

The road map of reopening

And it is for this reason that – with an eye on the trend of infections, which have been on the rise for a few days now – the first discussions are underway at the ministry. The idea is to draw up several alternative plans to then submit to Mario Draghi and his family as soon as, after today’s and tomorrow’s Versailles summit, you find a little calm in these hectic days. The key points of the plan are actually already known. The premier had announced them at a press conference. And they are, in fact, the failure to renew the state of emergency and the elimination of the obligation to show the Green pass in outdoor bars and restaurants or even in places – always outdoors – where sports are played. In fact, this loosening only outside the premises is one of the guidelines along which the technicians are moving. The other, on the other hand, is the possible transformation of the “reinforced” Green pass obligation (obtainable only after recovery from Covid or after vaccination) into a “basic” pass obligation (also obtainable following the negative result of a swab). The combination of the two “ways” would give the start, for the month of April, to a transitory phase in which the pass would be asked only for the activities inside (also with regard to fairs, parties and shows). Different speech for the discos, for them there are no big news.

Everyone’s eyes, however, are focused on work. Although the vaccination obligation for the over 50s remains confirmed until June 15, yesterday the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa spoke of “anticipating the possibility for the over 50 to go to work with the basic Green Pass (instead of the reinforced one), ie doing the quick swab every two days. A hypothesis that could give the possibility of returning to work for those who have not been vaccinated and also to ease the tension ». Moreover, the idea would also stand up to avoid the paradoxical situation in which an unvaccinated employee, perhaps a waiter, can go to eat in the restaurant where he is not allowed to work. In any case, the easing is on the table and, in all likelihood starting from May and until mid-June, it would therefore allow over 50s to go to work with the “basic” pass like younger colleagues. But continuing to have to pay the 100 euro fine for the vaccination obligation.

The other measures

However, perhaps starting from the beginning or mid-April (in time for the Easter holidays), there is a possible relaxation of the restrictions for hotels and means of transport: for both, the possibility of requesting pass only is being evaluated. “Base”. However, there are still several resistances on this point. . “We will proceed with further easing and I believe that by June we will have a scenario that will allow us to reach summer without restrictions”, however, Costa remarks.

Meanwhile, some rules are already changing from today. In particular, for the first time in 2 years, it is once again possible to access hospital wards. With limitations: only for 45 minutes a day and wearing the Ffp2 mask. Not only. Only those who have recovered from Covid and have completed the primary vaccination course (showing the negative result of a swab), or those who have received the booster dose (without the need for a test) can enter the ward. Therefore, for the unvaccinated, the possibility remains closed. Finally, a further step awaits the Peninsula. From today, without prejudice to the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask in all indoor venues, cinemas and Italian theaters, it is allowed to consume food and drinks during the show.