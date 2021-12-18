the hypotheses if the infections are rampant

Green Pass reduced in duration from 9 to 6 months? In the face of the increase in infections (yesterday 28 thousand cases, it was from the end of November 2020, that a similar peak did not occur), some scientists return to ask to reduce the validity of the Green Pass, currently by 9 months. What is worrying is the Omicron variant, more transmissible than Delta and about which we still know very little. The first “solid” numbers to understand the months to come will arrive within a week, from England. That these are days of confusion can be understood from the fact that precisely in the same hours in which the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announces the presentation of a delegated act to standardize the validity of the green certification to 9 months in all the old context, in Rome the hypothesis of a further reduction of the green certificate is emerging. In the meantime, from Monday other regions pass into the yellow zone and according to some newspapers for Christmas there are also hypotheses of targeted restrictions on the “hottest” days to avoid a further increase in infections.

Green Pass reduced from 9 to 6 months?

There are all kinds of rumors. “There are even those – he says Republic – like Professor Walter Ricciardi, consultant to Minister Roberto Speranza, or Guido Rasi, consultant to General Francesco Figliuolo, goes so far as to propose to give the Super Green Pass only to those who take the third dose. “We need to adapt the green passport to protection. If this decreases and it is necessary to take the third dose, we must give the Green Pass only to those who take the third dose. Or the time for which it is issued must be reduced” says Ricciardi. There are currently no new restrictions coming by post. The peak of the fourth wave should come after the end of the year holidays. But it is certain that there will be a lot of talk in the next month about the duration of the Green Pass. “The data are there and they tell us that after 5-6 months the Green Pass loses a bit of validity every day,” says Guido Rasi. “If we were in a moment of low circulation it would not be a problem, because the vaccine protects us from disease and death, but in a moment of high circulation like this, unfortunately, we must also think about reducing its duration. A reflection that will be imposed within 10 -15 days, when more will be known about the Omicron variant “. In Italy the cases of Omicron sequenced are only a few dozen but it is obviously an underestimate because the tracing has skipped practically everywhere.

Increase of infections: government alert to the regions, a circular arrives

For Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health, an increase in hospitalizations in all regions is to be expected within a month. According to the newspapers on newsstands today, the Ministry of Health is preparing a circular to warn the Regions about a possible increase in the epidemic curve which could result in an increase in hospitalizations. The request is, as for the previous more complex phases in the management of the epidemic, to strengthen the hospital system and Covid departments.

Stefania Salmaso, from the Italian Association of Epidemiology (AIE), says a Republic that “Omicron’s incubation is shortened compared to Delta and the doubling time is about 3 days. The distance between the time when symptoms appear in the person who infects and the person who is infected. We should speed up the results of the swabs. , but we are already at the limit of capacity “. Another problem is that “the arrival of Omicron will lead to an already very sustained traffic situation”. Delta is still the predominant variant in Italy today.

The hypothesis of a selective lockdown on the days most at risk

The newspaper The print writes today that the Draghi government is starting to look to Austria to avert the danger of an increase in infections during the holidays: “After having copied the two G model, the one that allows entertainment only to vaccinated people, now the minister of health Austrian, Wolfang Mueckstein, announces a Christmas in quarantine for the No Vax, who from 24 to 26 December and by the end of the year will be able to leave home ‘only to visit a loved one.’ A curfew identical to that experienced also in Italy during the holidays of last year, but in the era of vaccines we could be reserved for the non-immunized and contained at the peak hours of large gatherings between relatives and friends, i.e. from 19 to 24 on Christmas Eve, from 12 to 16 on the day Christmas and New Year’s Eve. For now, authoritative representatives of the government and health experts do not deny it, a sign that the idea is something more than a simple suggestion “, according to the Turin newspaper. It seems a difficult hypothesis, to tell the truth, also due to the lack of notice that would be given to citizens. But a boom in contagion in the next week could lead the executive to enact new restrictions.

“Christmas will be a merry Christmas if we do what we know we have to do. There is no news: the virus continues to circulate, the virus is always transmitted in the same way and luckily we now have the very important help given to us by the vaccine. . If you fail to increase the number of people taking the third dose, if you fail to have a nice wall built, tall and strong against both the Delta variant and the Omicron variant that will sooner or later catch on, it is clear that Unfortunately, Christmas could become an occasion for contagion. Instead we must treasure what we have learned in these two years “. Ilaria Capua, virologist and director of One Health Center of Excellence in Florida, guest on Radio 105, said. there are people who may not be vaccinated. We know how insidious this virus is – concluded Capua – we know how it is transmitted and therefore Christmas will be as we deserve it “.

The regions in the yellow zone from 20 December 2021

Marche, Liguria, Veneto and the province of Trento go into the yellow zone from Monday 20 December. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has signed the order sanctioning the passage for Covid risk from the white zone to the new band. In the yellow zone there are already Friuli Venezia Giulia, Calabria and the province of Bolzano. It must be said that there are very few differences between white and yellow: the mandatory use of masks outdoors, but in many municipalities and in Rome itself it is already regulated even in the white area; and then the ban on more than 4 sitting at a restaurant table. The only one to risk the highest band, orange, is Friuli Venezia Giulia in one or two weeks, which has the hospital wards more in trouble than all the other regions. On New Year’s Eve also Lazio, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna should undergo a first color change.

