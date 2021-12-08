the hypothesis for 2022. The role of super-consultant like Lauda in Mercedes- Corriere.it

The sensational indiscretion: Jean Todt could return to Ferrari in 2022. His mandate as president of the International Federation expires in a few days (December 17) and in view of this goal, Todt, always skilled in planning his own future, expressed an unexpected idea to John Elkann: to return in Maranello where he worked from 1993 to 2009, winning 14 world titles. The two have talked about it several times in recent months after a first contact took place during the 24 Hours of Le Mans last August, opened by Elkann, guest of honor at the event. The hypothesis that Todt plays a role of super consultant able to increase the political-sporting weight of the Scuderia, lightening the commitment of the president and supporting in this sense also Mattia Binotto, towards which he maintained an excellent relationship. Therefore, a position similar to the one that Niki Lauda had in Mercedes (as executive president), avoiding the burdens that are incumbent on both a CEO and a team principal, positions that Todt has held in the past.

Elkann’s consent is still missing who also seems fascinated by a hypothesis that has been circulating for some time even among the closest collaborators of the number one FIA, ready to leave in a very tense climate, given the criticisms surrounding his track men, starting with Michael Masi, highly contested race director in this season finale. There are two candidates for the succession, after 12 years of Todt presidency. The faithful Graham Stoker, British, and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, United Arab Emirates, given the advantage in the last few hours precisely as the bearer of a discontinuity with a model that has had its day, unable to regain authority after the disappearance, in 2019, of Charlie Whiting, head of the technical department and long-time race director. Whiting, who with Bernie Ecclestone, his mentor and sponsor, and Jean Todt, had built an unassailable but unrepeatable decision-making axis with the advent of Liberty Media.

In recent years Todt has appeared increasingly distant from the chronic troubles of F1, he dedicated himself to the project to increase road safety, Road Safety, while maintaining a network of high-level relationships that allows him to have an accurate vision of every mechanism of motorsport. Speaking of his own future, he made declarations devoted to fatalism and realistic to think that at the threshold birthday number 76 (born February 24, 1946) wants to end his long sporting adventure in what he still considers his real home, Ferrari. Where, however, his son Nicolas operates as manager of Leclerc. With the intention of moving on the tables where the present and future of racing is decided – from technical regulations to the distribution of money – with a unique experience and a different ease from that of John Elkann who has built his managerial experience on other fronts. Without counting friendship with Stefano Domenicali, his successor at the helm of the Scuderia, now at the head of F1, with whom he could continue to confront himself no longer as a guardian of federal interests but in uniform, sorry, in a tie, red.