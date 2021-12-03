The hypothesis of recalls to be made every year. Contracts and stocks: now the EU is preparing

Will the Covid vaccine become seasonal? Will it be necessary to repeat the recall every year also to deal with the variants? The hypotheses on the Brussels table are different and the way to go will be indicated above all by the data on the temporal coverage provided by the third doses. Initially the hope was that it could be the definitive one but now it is Pfizer’s president, Albert Bourla, who hypothesizes that instead there is a “perennial” recall, as for seasonal flu. “Annual vaccinations will likely be needed to maintain very robust and very, very high levels of protection,” says Bourla. And of course, given that, as Giulio Andreotti said, “thinking badly makes you sin but you can guess”, the fact that the vaccine has expiry coverage is a boon for the pharmaceutical company that produces it. The data collected on the second dose show that already after 4 months the protection drops drastically.

But are Europe and therefore Italy prepared for the possible need for millions of vaccines every year? Pfizer has supplied 3 billion doses for 2021 and 4 are planned for 2022. The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, head of the task force for the production of vaccines, assured a few days ago that Europe is ready , given that it can count on its own monthly production of over 300 million doses and that EU member states already have sufficient stocks of vaccines for third doses. Two factories in Italy have also been authorized to produce the Pfizer vaccine, one in Monza, Patheon Italia Spa, and the other in Anagni, Catalent Anagni Srl. And there is not only Pfizer. The Ema has started the rolling review of Vla2001, a vaccine developed by the French company Valneva which, from the preliminary results of the first clinical trials in adults, has given good disease protection results. The EU has signed a contract for an option to purchase 60 million doses. The availability of vaccines is only the first step, the second is the need to organize annual vaccination campaigns similar to those for influenza but more demanding because they are aimed at a much larger population. The feasible hypothesis thanks to the availability of updated vaccines that are easier to manage is to involve pharmacies, family doctors and pediatricians, always supported by the commissioner structure ready to enhance interventions where necessary.

To confirm Pfizer’s hypothesis and politics are the scientists, convinced that the fourth and fifth dose will also be needed. And who knows how many others. Probably the anti Covid vaccine will become like the flu one and, for a few years, it will be updated seasonally to shield the variants that will arrive, guaranteeing coexistence with an endemic and no longer pandemic virus. “The next vaccination campaigns – says Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University – should be imagined as those of the flu: no longer a generalized offer for the entire population, but aimed at protecting the most fragile people”. For now, a further dose will serve to enhance the action of the vaccine, the exact duration of which we do not know exactly. “We cannot say if a fourth dose will be needed – argues Arnaldo Caruso, president of Italian virologists -. There is not only an antibody arm that defends us, but there is also an important arm of cell-mediated immunity. Therefore, not knowing how much it weighs in relation to each other, we must try to keep the immunity barrier always very high ».