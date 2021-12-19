the hypothesis of the government for the New Year – Corriere.it

from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

The measure that also requires immunized tests to participate in crowded parties in discos and clubs will be decided in the control room of 23. The super green pass could be mandatory for workers only from 2022

Green pass, swab, vaccine obligation for workers: that’s all the government will have to decide Thursday 23 December. With one goal: to participate in the crowded events

even the vaccinated will have to swab. Starting from New Year. For parties in private homes there will be no new rules but only recommendations to avoid letting too many people stay in the same place.

Dates The government measure could enter into force on December 27 in order to impose the new rules in view of the end-of-year appointments.

The party The target to prevent that potentially contagious people (first of all asymptomatic) go around. And so the test will be used to enter the discos, at parties in public places and also at events of pin any case, with limited admissions.

Stadiums and entertainment The most likely hypothesis is that the tampon is essential to enter the stadio and to attend all sporting events. The opportunity to extend this obligation to cinemas and theaters will be discussed.

Restaurants except that the pad is required to go to the restaurant but it is almost taken for granted that it will instead be mandatory to participate in parties and dinners in public places.

Vaccination obligation Only in 2022 the obligation to vaccinate already foreseen for health personnel, school personnel, police forces could be extended to all workers. The control room will decide whether enlargement is indispensable and then possibly times and methods. The request vaccination obligation for workers was presented by Confindustria and trade unions.

Outdoor masks Seven regions are in the yellow band: Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Calabria, the province of Bolzano, Veneto, Liguria, Marche and the province of Trento. In these areas, the outdoor mask is mandatory, but other governors have also decided to impose it. In Lazio it comes into force on December 23, many mayors (including Sala in Milan) have imposed it in the city centers and in the shopping streets. The government will decide whether extend the obligation to all of Italy.