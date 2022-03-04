The hypothesis, the wounds and the more than 80 shell casings at the crime scene – Prensa Libre

The attack against Lemus Lorenzana and his bodyguards took place at a liquor store in the El Centro neighborhood, in front of the central park of Huité, Zacapa.

This Wednesday, March 2, three people died, among them Hans Broiner Lemus Lorenzana, grandson of Waldemar Lorenzana Lima, alias the Patriarch who died in 2021, while serving a 23-year sentence in the United States, for drug trafficking.

The National Civil Police in a report expanded details of the attack that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. this Wednesday and that left three males dead from gunshot wounds.

According to the report, Lemus Lorenzana, 26, has an arrest warrant for the crime of violence against women in his physical manifestation in the private sphere.

It details that the victim has two tattoos, one in the shape of a crown on the left forearm and another on the left side of the chest, which reads Nicolle Galdámez.

Lemus Lorenzana suffered gunshot wounds to the face, left hand, left forearm, and to the chest and abdominal area.

It has not yet been established in which vehicle the victims and perpetrators were traveling.

Preliminary investigation

The PNC expanded in its report, that in interviews with relatives of the deceased and owners of the property where the business called Cantina Rancho Alegre operates, they only stated for fear of reprisals not knowing the reason why he started the altercation with shots, between the people who were in the building.

Hypothesis of the armed attack

The report added that it is presumed that on Tuesday, March 1, in the perimeter of the center of the municipality of Huite, Zacapa, a social celebration was held for carnival, where the activities began at 6:00 p.m.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., residents who were at the party began to withdraw to their homes, only A group of 30 people remained, including the victims, who continued to drink alcoholic beverages behind closed doors at the Rancho Alegre store. and ignoring the restriction schedules.

It is presumed that several of them carried firearms and that the victims would have had some discussion as a result of the drunken state in which they were. It is also presumed that at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, detonations were heard inside the building, not knowing if they were preventive shots into the air or if they were aimed at one of the victims.

There was possibly an exchange of shots, since inside the building several bullet wounds can be seen on the walls and it is presumed that the deceased may belong to two different groups in discord.

Possible motive for the fact

According to the PNC, possibly the motive for the attack it was a settling of accounts between groups with criminal records.

Among the proceedings there was also the location of recordings from surveillance cameras installed on the perimeter near the scene of the events.

Clues at the crime scene

The PNC added that due to the breadth of the crime scene, personnel from the Criminal Investigations Division (Dicri) divided it into five sectors in which the following indications were found.

Unknown caliber firearm casings found in sector 1.

Ammunition caliber ignored

Deformed firearm projectiles

Ignored caliber casings located in sector 1 for a total of 59.

deformed projectiles

A transparent white bag containing white powder inside and a fang-type container containing white powder supposedly with a drug called cocaine.

14 caliber firearm casings ignored in sector 2 of the scene.

13 caliber shell casings from an ignored firearm in sector 3 of the scene.

The scene also covered the entrance and interior of the business called Cantina Rancho Alegre. In addition, the deceased was located Q150 in bills of different denominations.

More than 80 caps

At least 86 shell casings located add the PNC report and five deformed projectiles found at the crime scene.