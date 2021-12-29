The Hyundai group stops the development of thermal engines

AN IMPORTANT CLUE – The group’s zero impact goal by 2045 Hyundai Motor (which includes the brands Hyundai and Kia, here read more) seems to materialize. According to rumors from South Korea, the auto giant should stop the development of future heat engines, closing the research departments dedicated to this area, with a major reorganization of the research and development headquarters in Namyang. A 3.3 million square meter pole, which has 12,000 employees and is made up of a multitude of facilities and some test circuits. Site where the competition cars and the most performing cars of the brand are also designed, those with the initials “N”.

DEEP REORGANIZATION – The reorganization is functional to shorten the times. In view of the future electrification of the entire range, Hyundai Motor is unifying the different departments for push as much as possible research against electron thrusters. An example of this is the new battery development center that is located in Namyang and the conversion of centers related to combustion engines into units related to electrification. And again to accelerate the design of the brand’s new electric vehicles, the recent integration of the project management team and the product development team into the Electrification Development Team is added. So as to form a single unit, which follows the design of the vehicle from the initial design phase to production.

MEN CHANGEI – I. future plans of the Hyundai Motor group, are therefore focused onelectrification of the two brands Hyundai and Kia, already started this year with the launch of the Ioniq 5 and EV6. In addition to battery electric, there will also be the development of hydrogen electric. The restructuring, in addition to the industrial plans, also reached the top. In fact, the Korean manufacturer not only announced the resignation and the passage of Albert Biermann from the role of head of the Group’s R&D division to technical consultant for the company, but also announced over 200 different executive promotions, of which over a third in the ‘research and development area.