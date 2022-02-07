The Hyundai Tucson “stars” in Uncharted (VIDEO).

There Hyundai Tucson was made into a concept for the movie “Uncharted”: is called “Beast” the protagonist on four wheels alongside Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the action movie that will debut in Italian cinemas on February 17th.

The action movie is based on the PlayStation video game of the same name. Street thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by treasure hunter Victor Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg, to recover an ancient chest: from here begins a wild race to grab the loot before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas) , the inevitable villain on duty.

A special concept

The Hyundai Design and Technical Center in Irvine, California and Sony Pictures collaborated to design the prototype. The “Beast” compared to the production Tucson has some details che makes it an even more adventurous off-road vehicle: suspensions have been raised, added a bull-bar on the front, and some LED bars, new bumpers, a customized roof rack and a snorkel.



The alloy wheels of the production model have been replaced with steel wheels, and equipped with knobby tires with reinforced shoulder, which further strengthen the SUV. The “Beast” concept is not the only model of the Korean brand present in “Uncharted”: to accompany it there will be a “simple” Tucson, Genesis G80, Genesis GV80 and Genesis G90.

An ad hoc spot

To launch the film, Hyundai spread a commercial with Tom Holland, who, as Nathan Drake, goes to a local car wash with the car covered in mud and full of items recovered during the treasure hunt. While his car is being cleaned and refurbished, the protagonist relaxes, waiting for his next adventure.